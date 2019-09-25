Back

Sep 25, 2019

Herbalife Nutrition Launches 'Nutrition for Zero Hunger' Initiative, Pledging $2M to Help Fight Global Hunger

Company Announces Partnership With Feed the Children, a Global Champion for Ending Childhood Hunger

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 25, 2019-- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today announced the launch of the Nutrition for Zero Hunger global initiative, pledging $2 million to help end world hunger, ensure people have access to good nutrition and address rising obesity. The initiative, with the assistance of nonprofit partners, will focus on providing access to healthy foods, improving nutrition education, identifying sustainable food resources and raising awareness of the global crisis.

In conjunction with the launch of the initiative, the Company also announced its partnership with Feed the Children, a nonprofit organization committed to defeating childhood hunger worldwide.Feed the Children has designated September as Defeat Hunger Month and as a lead partner of Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition will support their programs to help end hunger around the world.

'The Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative addresses key pandemic problems and through our work with our partners, like Feed the Children, we hope to build a world where everyone has access to quality food and nutrition,' said Alan Hoffman, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs.

As a leader in the global nutrition, Herbalife Nutrition was founded, nearly 40 years ago, on the importance and value of good nutrition, providing a reliable source of nutritious food through a network of independent distributors to customers worldwide.

'Feed the Children is proud to partner with Herbalife Nutrition to address the important issue of childhood hunger,' said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. 'The problem cannot be tackled alone. We know that when we combine our efforts, we will have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most around the world.'

Feed the Children is an organization that is dedicated to supporting families and communities by providing food assistance and resources to help achieve stable lives both in the U.S. and internationally in 10 countries. In 2018, Feed the Children distributed 88.6 million pounds of food and essentials, working with community partners to support 6.5 million people globally.

In addition to supporting strategic partnerships, Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal #2, which calls for bold action to end hunger in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to achieve food security and improve nutrition worldwide. Through the $2 million pledge, the Company will:

Partner with organizations addressing hunger, food security and malnutrition

Provide in-kind donations of nutritious food and nutrition products to vulnerable people

Deliver resources to support nutrition education

Engage and educate communities globally through integrated campaigns

Hoffman added, 'we have seen how healthy nutrition impacts people's lives, and we are committed to supporting this critical need to vulnerable populations all around the world.'

To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition, visit IamHerbalifeNutrition.com. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow us on Twitter: @HerbalifeNews.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

