Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:48pm EST

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (“Herbalife” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLF) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On February 7, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “Caught on Tape: Herbalife Executive Told Colleague to Ignore Expense Limits.” This article stated that Richard Goudis resigned last month as CEO of Herbalife, “after a recording of comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators.”

This news drove the price of Herbalife shares down almost 5%. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Herbalife securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/herbalife.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pSuper Agent Launches Modeling Platform for the Selfie Generation
PR
03:01pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
PR
03:01pEHEALTH, INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Results on February 21 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time
PR
03:01pScientists at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Investigate How Blood Flow in the Brain is Affected by Autism
BU
03:01pDigitalOcean Appoints Chief Technology Officer
GL
03:00pMERCURY : Women in STEM
PU
03:00pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Crafting Your Home Security Blanket
PU
03:00pTURNERS & GROWERS : Pioneer of pipfruit retires
PU
03:00pNEOGEN : launches Attic Attack Rodent Bait Station
PU
02:59pMIAX Options Wins for Most Innovative Exchange Technology at Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.