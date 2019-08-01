Log in
Herbalife Nutrition : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

0
08/01/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

(Mark One)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number: 1-32381

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Cayman Islands (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

98-0377871 (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

P.O. Box 309GT

Ugland House, South Church Street

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

(213) 745-0500

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:Title of each class:

Trading Symbol(s):

Name of each exchange on which registered:

Common Shares, par value $0.0005 per share

HLF

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes

No

Number of shares of registrant's common shares outstanding as of July 25, 2019 was 151,245,338.

TABLE OF CONTENTSPART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page No.

Item 1.

Financial Statements

3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

4

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

5

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

40

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

63

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

66

Item 1.

69

Item 1A.

69

Item 2.

89

Item 3.

89

Item 4.

89

Item 5.

89

Item 6.

89

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Legal Proceedings

Risk Factors

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Defaults Upon Senior Securities

Mine Safety Disclosures

Other Information Exhibits

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONItem 1.

Financial Statements

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019

(in millions, except share and par value amounts)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Inventories

Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets

ASSETS

Property, plant, and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization Operating lease right-of-use assets

Marketing-related intangibles and other intangible assets, net Goodwill

Other assets Total assets

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable Royalty overrides

Current portion of long-term debt Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term debt, net of current portion Non-current operating lease liabilities Other non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' deficit:

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Common shares, $0.0005 par value; 2.0 billion shares authorized; 141.2 million (2019) and 142.8 million (2018) shares outstanding

Paid-in capital in excess of par value Accumulated other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit

Treasury stock, at cost, 10.0 million (2019) and 10.0 million (2018) shares

Total shareholders' deficit

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$

1,254.9$ 1,198.9

1,920.1

358.9180.0

$

3,078.6$ 2,789.8

$

1,526.71,588.8

1,776.21,774.9

148.93,612.8

0.10.1

$

3,078.6$

See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

December 31, 2018

98.170.5

426.6381.8

140.5153.8

1,805.0

360.0

-

310.1310.1

92.292.9

217.3221.8

80.4$ 81.1

267.0281.4

693.7678.9

485.6547.4

161.0

-149.53,513.2

354.5341.5

  • (2 0 6 .4 )

  • (3 5 3 .5 )(3 2 8 .9 )(5 3 4 .2 )

(2 0 9 .8 )

(5 2 6 .3 )

(3 2 8 .9 )

(7 2 3 .4 )

2,789.8

3

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months EndedJune 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit Royalty overrides

Selling, general, and administrative expenses Other operating income

Operating income Interest expense, net

Other (income) expense, net Income before income taxes Income taxes

Net income Earnings per share:

Basic

Diluted

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

$

1,240.1$

243.2

996.9

366.8

477.0

-

153.1

36.3

(5 .9 )

122.7

46.2

$$$

76.5$

0.56

$

0.54

$

Basic

Diluted

137.4142.4

1,285.5$

235.4

1,050.1

349.8

510.2

(1 .7 )

191.8

44.3

4.7

142.8

48.4

94.4$

0.66

$

0.62

$

142.3151.9

See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

June 30, 2018

2,412.3$ 484.8

2,462.4

475.3

1,927.51,987.1

726.3687.1912.4970.3

(2 7 .3 )

(1 7 .9 )

316.1347.6

72.484.2

(1 4 .4 )29.1

258.1234.3

85.357.8

172.8$ 176.5

1.26$ 1.23

1.20$ 1.15

137.2144.0

144.2153.0

4

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions)

Net income

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of income taxes of $(1.5) and $(3.1) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(1.0) and $(2.0) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives, net of income taxes of $- for both the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and $- for both the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Total other comprehensive (loss) income Total comprehensive income

$

76.5$

(1 .8 )

(0 .5 )(2 .3 )

94.4$

4.5(4 6 .3 )

(1 .9 )3.4

$

74.2$

48.1$

See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

172.8$

176.5

176.2$

1.4(2 8 .2 ) 148.3

5

Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 23:54:02 UTC
