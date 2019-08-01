Herbalife Nutrition : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 10-Q
(Mark One)
☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019
OR
☐
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission file number: 1-32381
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Cayman Islands (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
98-0377871 (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
P.O. Box 309GT
Ugland House, South Church Street
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)
(213) 745-0500
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:Title of each class:
Trading Symbol(s):
Name of each exchange on which registered:
Common Shares, par value $0.0005 per share
HLF
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer
|
☒
|
Accelerated filer
|
☐
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
☐
|
Smaller reporting company
|
☐
|
Emerging growth company
|
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).
Yes ☐
No ☒
Number of shares of registrant's common shares outstanding as of July 25, 2019 was 151,245,338.
TABLE OF CONTENTSPART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Page No.
|
Item 1.
|
Financial Statements
|
3
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
3
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
4
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
5
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
6
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
7
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
40
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
63
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
66
|
Item 1.
|
69
|
Item 1A.
|
69
|
Item 2.
|
89
|
Item 3.
|
89
|
Item 4.
|
89
|
Item 5.
|
89
|
Item 6.
|
89
PART II. OTHER INFORMATION
Legal Proceedings
Risk Factors
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Defaults Upon Senior Securities
Mine Safety Disclosures
Other Information Exhibits
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONItem 1.
Financial Statements
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
(in millions, except share and par value amounts)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Inventories
Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets
ASSETS
Property, plant, and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization Operating lease right-of-use assets
Marketing-related intangibles and other intangible assets, net Goodwill
Other assets Total assets
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable Royalty overrides
Current portion of long-term debt Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term debt, net of current portion Non-current operating lease liabilities Other non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' deficit:
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Common shares, $0.0005 par value; 2.0 billion shares authorized; 141.2 million (2019) and 142.8 million (2018) shares outstanding
Paid-in capital in excess of par value Accumulated other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit
Treasury stock, at cost, 10.0 million (2019) and 10.0 million (2018) shares
Total shareholders' deficit
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
$
1,254.9$ 1,198.9
1,920.1
$
$
1,526.71,588.8
$
3,078.6$
See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
December 31, 2018
98.170.5
426.6381.8
140.5153.8
1,805.0
360.0
-
310.1310.1
92.292.9
217.3221.8
80.4$ 81.1
267.0281.4
693.7678.9
485.6547.4
161.0
-149.53,513.2
354.5341.5
(2 0 9 .8 )
(5 2 6 .3 )
(3 2 8 .9 )
(7 2 3 .4 )
2,789.8
3
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months EndedJune 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit Royalty overrides
Selling, general, and administrative expenses Other operating income
Operating income Interest expense, net
Other (income) expense, net Income before income taxes Income taxes
Net income Earnings per share:
Basic
Diluted
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
$
1,240.1$
243.2
996.9
366.8
477.0
-
153.1
36.3
(5 .9 )
122.7
46.2
$$$
76.5$
0.56
$
0.54
$
Basic
Diluted
1,285.5$
235.4
1,050.1
349.8
510.2
(1 .7 )
191.8
44.3
4.7
142.8
48.4
94.4$
0.66
$
0.62
$
142.3151.9
See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
June 30, 2018
2,412.3$ 484.8
2,462.4
475.3
726.3687.1912.4970.3
(2 7 .3 )
(1 7 .9 )
72.484.2
(1 4 .4 )29.1
258.1234.3
85.357.8
172.8$ 176.5
1.26$ 1.23
1.20$ 1.15
137.2144.0
144.2153.0
4
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
(in millions)
Net income
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of income taxes of $(1.5) and $(3.1) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(1.0) and $(2.0) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives, net of income taxes of $- for both the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and $- for both the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
Total other comprehensive (loss) income Total comprehensive income
$
76.5$
94.4$
$
74.2$
48.1$
See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
172.8$
176.5
176.2$
5