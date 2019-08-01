Herbalife Nutrition : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

Cayman Islands

98-0377871

Common Shares, par value $0.0005 per share

HLF

Number of shares of registrant's common shares outstanding as of July 25, 2019 was 151,245,338.

TABLE OF CONTENTSPART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income 4 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 5 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 6 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 7 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 40 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 63 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 66 Item 1. 69 Item 1A. 69 Item 2. 89 Item 3. 89 Item 4. 89 Item 5. 89 Item 6. 89 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Legal Proceedings

Risk Factors

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Defaults Upon Senior Securities

Mine Safety Disclosures

Other Information Exhibits

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONItem 1.

Financial Statements

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019

(in millions, except share and par value amounts)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Inventories

Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets

ASSETS

Property, plant, and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization Operating lease right-of-use assets

Marketing-related intangibles and other intangible assets, net Goodwill

Other assets Total assets

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable Royalty overrides

Current portion of long-term debt Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term debt, net of current portion Non-current operating lease liabilities Other non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' deficit:

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Common shares, $0.0005 par value; 2.0 billion shares authorized; 141.2 million (2019) and 142.8 million (2018) shares outstanding

Paid-in capital in excess of par value Accumulated other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit

Treasury stock, at cost, 10.0 million (2019) and 10.0 million (2018) shares

Total shareholders' deficit

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$

1,254.9$ 1,198.9

1,920.1

358.9180.0

$

3,078.6$ 2,789.8

$

1,526.71,588.8

1,776.21,774.9

148.93,612.8

0.10.1

$

3,078.6$

See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

December 31, 2018

98.170.5

426.6381.8

140.5153.8

1,805.0

360.0

-

310.1310.1

92.292.9

217.3221.8

80.4$ 81.1

267.0281.4

693.7678.9

485.6547.4

161.0

-149.53,513.2

354.5341.5

(2 0 6 .4 )

(3 5 3 .5 )(3 2 8 .9 )(5 3 4 .2 )

(2 0 9 .8 )

(5 2 6 .3 )

(3 2 8 .9 )

(7 2 3 .4 )

2,789.8

3

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months EndedJune 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit Royalty overrides

Selling, general, and administrative expenses Other operating income

Operating income Interest expense, net

Other (income) expense, net Income before income taxes Income taxes

Net income Earnings per share:

Basic

Diluted

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

$

1,240.1$

243.2

996.9

366.8

477.0

-

153.1

36.3

(5 .9 )

122.7

46.2

$$$

76.5$

0.56

$

0.54

$

Basic

Diluted

137.4142.4

1,285.5$

235.4

1,050.1

349.8

510.2

(1 .7 )

191.8

44.3

4.7

142.8

48.4

94.4$

0.66

$

0.62

$

142.3151.9

See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

June 30, 2018

2,412.3$ 484.8

2,462.4

475.3

1,927.51,987.1

726.3687.1912.4970.3

(2 7 .3 )

(1 7 .9 )

316.1347.6

72.484.2

(1 4 .4 )29.1

258.1234.3

85.357.8

172.8$ 176.5

1.26$ 1.23

1.20$ 1.15

137.2144.0

144.2153.0

4

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in millions)

Net income

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of income taxes of $(1.5) and $(3.1) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(1.0) and $(2.0) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives, net of income taxes of $- for both the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and $- for both the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Total other comprehensive (loss) income Total comprehensive income

$

76.5$

(1 .8 )

(0 .5 )(2 .3 )

94.4$

4.5(4 6 .3 )

(1 .9 )3.4

$

74.2$

48.1$

See the accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

172.8$

176.5

176.2$

1.4(2 8 .2 ) 148.3

5