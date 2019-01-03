Hercules, SEZC Celebrates Bitcoin's Tenth Birthday by Launching Human Initiated Performance Report (HIPR): A Gamified Validation Tool for Supply Chains

Hercules Supply Chain Blockchain Protocol continues to forge new inroads
in the world of blockchain, most recently with the introduction of its
Human Initiated Performance Reporting (HIPR), the first
ever gamified “Internal Review” function to validate the integrity of
supply chain networks and data through Human Initiation. This
innovative approach for ordering and validating transactions is poised
to transform the supply chain software market.
Validation and verification capabilities in software systems are
essential elements for compliance monitoring of public and private
systems. Current approaches to quality assurance mechanisms in supply
chain verification often prove to be unreliable. The Hercules team
has engineered a dependable, validated software system which includes
HIPR, replacing enormous computing power and electricity costs with
Proof of Human Work.
User engagement is crucial to achieving maximum efficiency in supply
chain verification and auditing processes. Hercules supply chain
protocol incentivizes human participation through solving puzzles as
part of its core verification and validation functions.
Puzzle games, including sliding-tiles challenges in Hercules’s HIPR,
provide increased user engagement on the platform, potentially boosting
supply chain protocol adoption rates through users being rewarded with
HERC tokens. HERC tokens act as software access keys and can be used to
execute a range of actions in a supply chain established on the Hercules
Platform, including asset transfers and transaction settlements.
In the background, when a puzzle is solved Hercules supply chain metrics
are decrypted and sent to the smart contract to be validated. A score is
generated and best scores are saved to a leaderboard which are globally
visible. At the end of each season the top players are awarded in HERC
tokens.
“We want to launch HIPR on Bitcoin’s tenth birthday to honor the world’s
first functional public blockchain software,” Hercules, SEZC CEO Anthem
Blanchard states.
He adds: “We thought the timing would be perfect. Expanding our
community and driving adoption to build on top of the HIPR Engine will
create security and alternative consensus for any Blockchain Protocol.
It’s also very fun to play! Together, Hercules and HIPR are changing the
way the world is doing business.”
Visit the official website: https://herc.one/
Learn
more about HIPR: https://hipr.one/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005248/en/