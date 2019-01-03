Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hercules, SEZC Celebrates Bitcoin's Tenth Birthday by Launching Human Initiated Performance Report (HIPR): A Gamified Validation Tool for Supply Chains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 09:01am CET

Hercules Supply Chain Blockchain Protocol continues to forge new inroads in the world of blockchain, most recently with the introduction of its Human Initiated Performance Reporting (HIPR), the first ever gamified “Internal Review” function to validate the integrity of supply chain networks and data through Human Initiation. This innovative approach for ordering and validating transactions is poised to transform the supply chain software market.

Validation and verification capabilities in software systems are essential elements for compliance monitoring of public and private systems. Current approaches to quality assurance mechanisms in supply chain verification often prove to be unreliable. The Hercules team has engineered a dependable, validated software system which includes HIPR, replacing enormous computing power and electricity costs with Proof of Human Work.

User engagement is crucial to achieving maximum efficiency in supply chain verification and auditing processes. Hercules supply chain protocol incentivizes human participation through solving puzzles as part of its core verification and validation functions.

Puzzle games, including sliding-tiles challenges in Hercules’s HIPR, provide increased user engagement on the platform, potentially boosting supply chain protocol adoption rates through users being rewarded with HERC tokens. HERC tokens act as software access keys and can be used to execute a range of actions in a supply chain established on the Hercules Platform, including asset transfers and transaction settlements.

In the background, when a puzzle is solved Hercules supply chain metrics are decrypted and sent to the smart contract to be validated. A score is generated and best scores are saved to a leaderboard which are globally visible. At the end of each season the top players are awarded in HERC tokens.

“We want to launch HIPR on Bitcoin’s tenth birthday to honor the world’s first functional public blockchain software,” Hercules, SEZC CEO Anthem Blanchard states.

He adds: “We thought the timing would be perfect. Expanding our community and driving adoption to build on top of the HIPR Engine will create security and alternative consensus for any Blockchain Protocol. It’s also very fun to play! Together, Hercules and HIPR are changing the way the world is doing business.”

Visit the official website: https://herc.one/
Learn more about HIPR: https://hipr.one/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : HDFC board to announce Q3FY19 results on Jan 29, 2019
AQ
10:17aMalaysias manufacturing PMI hits record low in December
AQ
10:17aTELE2 : and T-Mobile merger in the Netherlands completed
AQ
10:17aECR MINERALS : extends Australian gold exploration
AQ
10:17aKARO PHARMA : Intressenter AB publishes supplement to offer document regarding its public cash offer to the shareholders in Pharma Aktiebolag
AQ
10:16aAUSQUEST : abandons two mining projects
AQ
10:16aProQR Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for QR-421a for Usher Syndrome Type 2
AQ
10:16aGazprom Neft, Repsol form JV for geological exploration in Karabashsky zone
AQ
10:16aSIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Dermatology Summit and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
10:16aTRIBUNE RESOURCES : Northern Star`s advances rejected by JV partners
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4TESLA : TESLA : cuts U.S. prices on all vehicles, shares drop
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.