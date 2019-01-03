Hercules, SEZC Celebrates Bitcoin's Tenth Birthday by Launching Human Initiated Performance Report (HIPR): A Gamified Validation Tool for Supply Chains

Hercules Supply Chain Blockchain Protocol continues to forge new inroads in the world of blockchain, most recently with the introduction of its Human Initiated Performance Reporting (HIPR), the first ever gamified “Internal Review” function to validate the integrity of supply chain networks and data through Human Initiation. This innovative approach for ordering and validating transactions is poised to transform the supply chain software market.

Validation and verification capabilities in software systems are essential elements for compliance monitoring of public and private systems. Current approaches to quality assurance mechanisms in supply chain verification often prove to be unreliable. The Hercules team has engineered a dependable, validated software system which includes HIPR, replacing enormous computing power and electricity costs with Proof of Human Work.

User engagement is crucial to achieving maximum efficiency in supply chain verification and auditing processes. Hercules supply chain protocol incentivizes human participation through solving puzzles as part of its core verification and validation functions.

Puzzle games, including sliding-tiles challenges in Hercules’s HIPR, provide increased user engagement on the platform, potentially boosting supply chain protocol adoption rates through users being rewarded with HERC tokens. HERC tokens act as software access keys and can be used to execute a range of actions in a supply chain established on the Hercules Platform, including asset transfers and transaction settlements.

In the background, when a puzzle is solved Hercules supply chain metrics are decrypted and sent to the smart contract to be validated. A score is generated and best scores are saved to a leaderboard which are globally visible. At the end of each season the top players are awarded in HERC tokens.

“We want to launch HIPR on Bitcoin’s tenth birthday to honor the world’s first functional public blockchain software,” Hercules, SEZC CEO Anthem Blanchard states.

He adds: “We thought the timing would be perfect. Expanding our community and driving adoption to build on top of the HIPR Engine will create security and alternative consensus for any Blockchain Protocol. It’s also very fun to play! Together, Hercules and HIPR are changing the way the world is doing business.”

Visit the official website: https://herc.one/

Learn more about HIPR: https://hipr.one/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005248/en/