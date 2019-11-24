Here's The Best Air Fryer Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Philips, Ninja & Cuisinart Deals Rated by Deal Tomato

Here’s a list of the best early air fryer Black Friday 2019 deals available now, including Ninja, NuWave, Cuisinart & Philips air fryers

Air fryer deals from brands like NuWave, Farberware, Cuisinart & Philips.

Philips air fryers can perform several functions – fry, grill, roast, and bake with less fat. It also comes with recipes to make healthier version of fried dishes. Cuisinart Air Fryer features a built-in air fryer and premium toaster oven in one. Aside from toasting, broiling, and baking, it allows air frying inside the oven itself. Other air fryer alternatives are those from well-known brands like Ninja, NuWave, and Farberware.

What is the meaning behind Black Friday? One theory suggests the term ‘Black Friday’ came about because the Friday after Thanksgiving sees a significant boost in stores revenues with their sales figures going ‘into the black’.

