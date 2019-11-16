Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Here's The Best Black Friday 2019 Scooter Deals: Early Razor & Micro Scooter Savings Researched by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 07:26am EST

Here’s a list of the best early Black Friday 2019 scooter deals available right now, including Razor, micro & electric scooter sales

In search of the best Black Friday scooter deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Consumer Articles have reviewed the top early micro, Razor & electric scooter Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best scooter & electric scooter deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Scooters provide all-round development for kids, from their physical fitness to their social skills. Razor has 50cc electric scooters good for older or taller children such as the Razor E100. The Razor E300 which packs a 250-watt motor is also a solid choice. Micro has kick scooters good for preschoolers and toddlers including the Micro Kickboard Mini Deluxe.

Why do people call it Black Friday? Black Friday originally describes the traffic jams and widespread disruption caused by thousands of shoppers trooping into retail stores during Thanksgiving. Today, the term simply refers to the period during late November when retailers offer impressive holiday savings to consumers across the country.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aLIST OF GOPRO HERO 8, 7, 6, 5 BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top GoPro Camera & Bundle Deals Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
08:02aFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : founder said to be weighing run in 2024 Taiwan presidential election
AQ
08:00aVISA : Interswitch, Visa Enter Into Strategic Partnership
AQ
08:00aMULTICHOICE : Announces Three New Channels Coming To DStv This Month
AQ
08:00aVera Bradley Designs Exclusive Backpack for Holly Hobbie Hulu Series
GL
08:00aCMB Regional Centers has EB-5 projects available now and will have projects available after the new EB-5 regulations take effect
GL
07:58aSEYLAN BANK : Court finds KOICA has immunity
AQ
07:58aBROWN & : Browns Veterinary Pharmaceuticals launches Bravecto
AQ
07:58aHAYLEYS FABRIC : donates Rs. 1.6 m to Little Hearts Project
AQ
07:35aCHINESE PEOPLE : Naval ship arrives in Colombo
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX, T-MOBILE, ALPHABET: Stocks That Defined the Week
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Johnson & Johnson Opioid Verdict Cut -- WSJ
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing says timing of 737 MAX return in hands of regulators
4AMAZON.COM : Amazon Loss Stings, but Long Island City Real Estate Shrugs It Off
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group