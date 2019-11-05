Here's The Best Black Friday 2019 Toys Deals: Early Fisher Price, Nerf, Hatchimals & Baby Toy Savings Researched by Retail Fuse

Retail Fuse share the best early Black Friday toys deals of 2019, including Black Friday savings on Fisher Price, Nerf, Hatchimals, VTech, Little Tikes & Calico Critter toys

Best Toys deals:

● Save on a wide range of best-selling toys at Walmart - check prices on children favorites such as Hatchimals, Nerf guns, PAW Patrol and more toys

● Save up to 56% on top-rated baby & toddler toys at Walmart - check live prices on trusted brands such as Little Tikes, VTech & Fisher Price

● Save up to $107 on Nerf guns, blasters & accessories at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling Nerf Zombie Strike Blaster, N-Strike Elite Delta Trooper & more

● Save up to 33% on popular Power Wheels ride-on vehicles at Walmart - among shoppers’ favorite ride-ons are the Dune Racer, Jeep Wrangler & Harley Davidson Tough Trike

● Save up to $56 on Calico Critters figures, playsets, dollhouses & more at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the top-selling Hopscotch Rabbit Family, home gift sets, bathroom sets & more

● Save up to 42% on Hatchimals & a wide range of Colleggtibles at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on HatchiBabies, Pixies, WOW & more

● Save up to 58% on a wide range of Fisher-Price toddler & baby toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the popular Little People Series & Imaginext figures & playsets

● Save up to 45% on Little Tikes indoor & outdoor toys at Amazon - choose from a wide range of basketball sets, slides, swings, bounce houses, ride-ons, playsets & more

● Save up to $92 on top-rated VTech interactive learning & tech toys at Walmart - among VTech’s bestsellers are Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker, Smart Shots Sports Center & KidiZoom smartwatches

● Save up to 35% on PAW Patrol toys at Amazon - among kids’ favorites include Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue & Mighty Pups toys

Toys that encourage interaction train children to socialize, share, and build their confidence. Paw Patrol, Hatchimals, and Calico Critters are cute and colorful toys that children want to be around with. Imaginext and Transformers action figures allow children to be creative with the style of play. Vtech toy vehicles and Nerf guns provide interaction with other children. Fisher-Price and Melissa and Doug are toymakers that cater more to babies and toddlers for motor skills and cognitive development.

How did Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? Large discounts on a wide variety of products across every category during the Thanksgiving weekend drive millions of shoppers into retail stores, causing heavy traffic in every city. The general disorder resulting from this shopping craze became the basis for the term Black Friday, though nowadays it mostly refers to the annual shopping period in late November.

