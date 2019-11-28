Log in
Here's The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Garden Toys Deals: Soccer Goals, Playhouses, Tents, Slide & Swing Sets Savings Researched by Deal Tomato

11/28/2019

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 garden toy and equipment deals are live now, here’s all the best garden toys Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings

Compare all the best outdoor toys and playsets deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Deal Tomato have found the best slide sets, swing sets, playhouses, play tents and soccer goalposts deals and are listing them below.

Best Garden Toys deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Purchasing garden toys can help parents protect children from incurring accidents and possible abuse inflicted by some people when they play outside the house. Getting a high-quality swing set, playhouse, or a soccer goal may be expensive but these garden toys are cheap compared to the value of safety and security of the kids.

Where are the best Black Friday deals? Walmart and Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales run each year and are the two most popular holiday season sales.

Over the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday last year, Amazon.com customers ordered over 180 million items in total. Free shipping without a minimum purchase amount proved highly successful in boosting Amazon’s sales and reputation last year, as millions of products left shelves and found their way into US homes over the holiday shopping season.

Market research company eMarketer predicts that Walmart’s online revenue will grow by 33% by the end of this year. The retailer has recently taken Apple’s place as the third biggest e-commerce website in the US after Amazon and eBay.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
