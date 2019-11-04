Log in
Here's The Best Computer & Gaming Monitor Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early HP, LG, Samsung & Acer Monitor Savings Researched by Deal Tomato

11/04/2019 | 08:57pm EST

Experts at Deal Tomato list the top early monitor Black Friday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on computer, gaming, 4K and curved monitors

Early monitor Black Friday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Deal Tomato have compared the best early HP, Samsung, G-Sync, Acer & Asus monitor deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Monitor deals:

Best Computer & Laptop deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The right monitor will make the most out of your computer gaming, movie watching or online working. The Acer Predator XB3 is a good mid-range model in the 4k 144Hz market. Samsung has some of the best curved monitors while LG the ultrawide ones. The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ uses G Sync technology to reduce screen tearing. For a lower-priced option to be used for work, HP has the VH240a IPS.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? Amazon and Walmart run two of the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events and are the best places to shop for a wide range of products.

According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. In addition to offering free shipping with no minimum order during Black Friday last year, Amazon’s extensive selection of items, hassle-free shopping experience, and customized gift guides makes it the most attractive shopping option for holiday shoppers.

Walmart had the second biggest share of online revenue over Black Friday last year, accounting for 17.9% of online sales from November 22 - 23 according to Edison Trends.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
