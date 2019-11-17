Log in
Here's The Best Fitbit Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Fitbit Charge 3, 2, Ionic, Versa 2 & Versa Lite Savings Researched by Saver Trends

11/17/2019 | 09:11am EST

Save on Fitbit deals for Black Friday 2019 with our review of the best early Fitbit Versa, Charge & Ionic smartwatch savings for shoppers

In search of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Saver Trends have reviewed the top early Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 3, 2 and Ionic smartwatch Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Fitbit deals:

Shop the latest Fitbit Versa 2, Charge 3 & more - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales at the Fitbit online store

Save up to 43% on Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Charge, Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches

Save up to $35 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches

Save up to 21% on Fitbit Charge 3, 2 & Charge HR activity trackers at Amazon - Fitbit’s Charge 3 was voted 2018 Fitness Tracker of the Year by Wareable

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Fitbit tracks sleep, weight, food, exercise and other forms of activity to help users stay fit. The second generation to the Fitbit Versa, the Fitbit Versa 2, features Fitbit Pay and 5-day battery life. The Fitbit Versa Lite is a simpler version of the Versa yet can track heart rate and is swimproof. The Fitbit Alta HR is another model that takes a smartwatch design. The Fitbit Charge 2 and Charge 3 have a band form for a lighter feel while working out. The Fitbit Ace is for helping kids get active.

What time does Black Friday start and end at Walmart and Amazon? In 2019, Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place on November 29th and December 2nd, respectively.

From early November, Amazon starts releasing Black Friday deals that run until early December. They further offer additional deals on an hourly basis during the beginning of Black Friday week itself. Walmart also gives shoppers an early opportunity to enjoy holiday savings with an Early Deals Drop on October 25. Kitchen appliances, sporting goods, toys, gaming accessories and more are available at a considerable discount. Walmart’s online Black Friday sale normally kicks off on November 27th, while their in-store sale typically begins on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

In general, deals launched during Black Friday remain available until Cyber Monday. Amazon often stretches the duration of their special offers for another week as part of their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
