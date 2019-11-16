Here's The Best Samsung Galaxy Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Samsung Galaxy S10, S9 & Note Smartphone Savings Researched by Consumer Walk

Check out the top early Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 9, S10 & S9 sales

The Galaxy S10 is the latest Samsung flagship phone launched in the market. Although there are similarities with its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S9, there are notable differences like a bigger screen, higher battery capacity, and larger storage. Another phone released by Samsung this year is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The noticeable changes on this phone compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 include lesser weight, larger screen resolution, and more lenses.

What time does Black Friday start at Amazon and Walmart? Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year will land on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

Amazon makes deals available as early as the first week of November. New items and more discounts are typically introduced every hour once the actual week of Black Friday begins. These deals are usually available until the first week of December. Walmart is also kicking off the holiday shopping fever early this year. The retailer’s Early Deals Drop, an online promotion which started on October 25, offers savings on select items under several categories such as electronics, apparel, home essentials and more. The Walmart Black Friday sale usually begins on November 27th on the retailer’s online store. The evening of Thanksgiving normally sees the doors open for their in-store Black Friday deals.

Retailers have been extending Black Friday deals longer each year. Amazon’s deals run the longest, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week continuing the holiday shopping sales a further week.

