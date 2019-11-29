Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Here's The Best Vehicle Electronics Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: GPS, Car Stereo & Dash Cam Savings Researched by Consumer Walk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 06:11am EST

Here’s a list of the best car tech Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals available right now, including TomTom GPS navigation, car dash cam, stereo, garage door opener & more vehicle accessories sales

Here’s a list of all the best car tech Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Consumer Walk.

Best Car Tech deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Driving a four-wheeled vehicle is more than just chasing gear shifts and installing fancy in-car stereo these days. Car tech has improved dramatically over the years, with GPS, dash cam, and garage door openers installed in most cars. Aside from all these, Tom Tom, a world-leading company specializing in location technology and consumer electronics, has revolutionized the automotive industry with automated driving.

What are Black Friday sales? Traditionally, Black Friday was so-named for the chaotic flurry of activity during the Thanksgiving holidays. Large volumes of shoppers would hurry to retail stores to take advantage of the discounts being offered, often resulting in accidents and injury.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aAMAZING ENERGY OIL & GAS, CO. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41aNEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OF 2019 : Top Nest Camera, Doorbell, Thermostat & More Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
BU
06:41aHERE'S THE BEST SONY CAMERA BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Sony Alpha A6000, A6500 & A7 III Camera Savings Researched by Retail Egg
BU
06:41aSAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE10, S10, S9 & NOTE9 BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : The Best Galaxy Smartphone & Tablet Deals Listed by Retail Fuse
BU
06:38aCHENGDU PUTIAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CABLE : Resignation of supervisor
PU
06:38aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : A preliminary proxy statement providing notification matters to be brought to a vote
PU
06:38aTROY INCOME & GROWTH TRUST : Gross Domestic Product year-on-year rate of change was 1.9%
PU
06:38aBANK OF CYPRUS : Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:33aAMAZON COM : Block Friday - French activists try to disrupt discount shopping day
RE
06:33aBORR DRILLING : 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : International partnership between Ocado and Aeon
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking watchdog order
5E.ON SE : E.ON SE: E.ON moves forward successfully with innogy integration; operating business solid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group