Here's What Double-Digit Unemployment Could Mean for the Election

By John McCormick

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning for the White House in an unusual economic atmosphere for a presidential election: double-digit unemployment.

Since the start of the Great Depression, there have been just three presidential races when the nation faced double-digit joblessness during the final four months of the campaign: 1932, 1936 and 1940.

The 2020 election may join the list. The U.S. economy officially entered a recession in February after the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to shut down. Earlier this month, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office forecast that the unemployment rate, now 11.1%, will be 10.5% in the fourth quarter when the election is held.

Q: Does a high unemployment rate mean the incumbent will lose?

Not necessarily. In 1932, Franklin Delano Roosevelt defeated incumbent Republican President Herbert Hoover, but the Democrat won in 1936 and 1940 with the rate in double digits, at 13.2% and 11.7%, respectively.

Between 1940 and Barack Obama's victory in 2012, no U.S. president had won a second term when the unemployment rate was above 7.2%. Mr. Obama's re-election came with a November unemployment rate of 7.7%.

For FDR and Mr. Obama, both Democrats, the unemployment rates at the time of their re-elections were lower than when they took office, although just barely for Mr. Obama.

Ronald Reagan won a second term in a landslide in November 1984 when the rate was 7.2%. It was trending down from the 7.5% when he took office in 1981 after defeating incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter.

"Economics is not determinative, but it is very influential in presidential elections," said Gary Burtless, an economist at the Brookings Institution.

Q: What is happening in the battleground states?

Among the six states where the two sides are most intensely competing -- Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- two had unemployment rates in June above the national average.

Michigan, at 14.8%, has the nation's sixth-highest rate. Mr. Trump won there in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes, or 0.22 percentage point, the narrowest outcome in the nation.

Q: What are Republicans saying about high unemployment?

"It's the economy, stupid" has been the mantra of every presidential campaign since the phrase was coined by Democratic strategist James Carville in 1992.

This election season, the economy is closely linked to the pandemic and Mr. Trump's approval rating has declined amid widespread disagreement about his handling of the crisis, the most recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll showed.

The incumbent's job-approval rating was 42% approving and 56% disapproving -- his lowest standing since April 2018. But he maintained the backing of a majority of voters on the economy, with 54% approving of his performance there, a record high in the poll.

Earlier this month, the latest data showed unemployment fell and the economy regained 4.8 million jobs in June. Mr. Trump argued he was bringing the nation back from the brink.

"Our economy is roaring back," he told reporters at the White House.

Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist who was Mitt Romney's Ohio state director for the 2012 presidential campaign, said it is too soon to know how the economy will shape the election.

"We don't know what the economy and the world will look like in the fall, " he said. "I think it's going to be about who can make America normal again."

Mr. Jennings said he thinks Mr. Trump needs to spend more time painting Mr. Biden as someone who would raise taxes and hamper economic growth.

"He needs to pitch Biden as the pathway of even more economic uncertainty," he said.

Q: What are Democrats saying about the economy?

Mr. Biden is working to lay blame for the economic plight on the incumbent's crisis management.

"We're still down nearly 15 million jobs and the pandemic is getting worse, not better," the presumptive Democratic nominee said in response to last month's jobless figures.

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, a Biden confidant who served as Mr. Obama's agriculture secretary and arrived in Washington during the last major financial crisis, said he thinks the economic news and how voters perceive it is likely to get worse before it gets better.

"I don't know that the vast majority of people understand that state and local government are in a world of hurt right now," he said. "There has been a dramatic transition of our economy, and a large percentage of those jobs are not coming back."

