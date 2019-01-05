Here's What You Can't Miss at CES 2019

New focus areas, keynotes, conference sessions, events, speakers and more

CES® 2019 is the largest and most influential tech event in the world - where the entire technology ecosystem gathers to conduct business, launch products, build brands and partner to solve some of today’s most pressing societal challenges. More than 4,500 exhibitors will launch transformative tech to more than 180,000 attendees, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more. CES 2019 will feature brand new and expanded exhibit areas, 250 conference sessions and 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from over 50 countries.

New and Expanded Exhibit Areas

Can’t Miss Conference Sessions and Speakers

Exciting Events, Unconventional Keynotes and New Conference Programming

Resources to Maximize CES 2019

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

January 6, 2019, Las Vegas, NV

CES Media Days

January 6-7, 2019, Las Vegas, NV

CES 2019

January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas, NV

CES Asia 2019

June 11-13, 2019, Shanghai, China

