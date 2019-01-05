Log in
Here's What You Can't Miss at CES 2019

01/05/2019 | 04:09pm EST

New focus areas, keynotes, conference sessions, events, speakers and more

CES® 2019 is the largest and most influential tech event in the world - where the entire technology ecosystem gathers to conduct business, launch products, build brands and partner to solve some of today’s most pressing societal challenges. More than 4,500 exhibitors will launch transformative tech to more than 180,000 attendees, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more. CES 2019 will feature brand new and expanded exhibit areas, 250 conference sessions and 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from over 50 countries.

New and Expanded Exhibit Areas

  • NEW Resilience – Discover tech keeping the world healthy, safe, warm, powered, fed and secure. (Westgate, Paradise Center)
  • NEW Enterprise Solutions - Encompasses analytics, consulting, integration, cyber security, ecommerce and mobile payment. (Westgate, Paradise Center)
  • CES Sports Zone – Explore the latest tech innovation impacting athletic performance to fan engagement and the business of sports on and off the field. The Gamespot eSports truck will also provide attendees with a firsthand experience of eSports. (Sands, Level 2 and ARIA, Level 2)
  • Self-Driving Technology - Explore the road to self-driving vehicles through ride-and-drive experiences. (LVCC, Platinum Lot)
  • C Space - Discover where tech and entertainment converge – and how tech is changing the future of brand marketing and entertainment. (ARIA)
  • Smart Cities - See how smart cities will influence policies, transportation, cities and towns, our industry and our planet. (Westgate, Pavilion and Paradise Center)
  • Eureka Park - Uncover 1,200 of the world's most promising tech pioneers at CES’ home for startups— and maybe a few future unicorns. (Sands, Hall G)

Can’t Miss Conference Sessions and Speakers

  • Keynote Addresses
    • LG Electronics President and Chief Technology Officer Dr. I.P. Park
    • CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro and CES Executive Vice President Karen Chupka
    • IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty
    • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
    • AMD President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Su
    • U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao
    • AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan and MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael Kassan
  • Conference Sessions
    • AI EverywhereAI
      • Daniel Hodges, CEO and Founder, CIM Tours; Eric Colson, Chief Algorithms Officer, Stitchfix; Allende Cornejo, Project Engineer, Drone Racing League; John Teeple, Director, Advanced Technology, John Deere
    • Taking the Lead on Innovation in Cities Innovation Policy
      • Walter Alcorn, VP, Environmental Affairs and Industry Sustainability, Consumer Technology Association; Muriel Bowser, Mayor, Washington, DC; Joe Buscaino, Councilmember, City of Los Angeles
    • CES 2019 Trends to Watch Research Summit
      • Steve Koenig, VP, Market Research, Consumer Technology Association
    • C Space Storytellers
      • Leading brands and CMOs take to our Story Tellers stage, including IBM’s Michele Peluso, Unilever’s Keith Weed and Proctor and Gamble’s Marc Pritchard
    • CMO Insights: Technology’s Impact on Brand Strategy C Space
      • Jean Foster, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Consumer Technology Association; Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, National Geographic Partners; Meg Goldthwaite, Chief Marketing Officer, NPR; Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard
    • #NBATwitter: A Conversation with Adam Silver and Jack Dorsey CES Sports Zone
      • Rachel Nichols, Anchor, ESPN; Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter; Adam Silver, Commissioner, NBA
    • Immersive Media CES Sports Zone
      • Michael Davies, SVP, Filed and Technical Operations, Fox Sports; William Deng, VP, Media Strategy and Business Development, NFL; Danny Keens, VP, Content, NextVR; Sandra Lopez, VP, Intel Sports and Media, Intel; Geoff Reiss, GM, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Sports / Verizon Media Group
    • Technology to Feed the World Resilience
      • Susan McPherson, Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies, LLC; Jon Friedman, COO, Freight Farms; Dr. Laura Kliman, Senior Flavor Scientist, Impossible Foods; Brigid McDermott, VP, IBM Food Trust, IBM; Carl Vause, CEO, Soft Robotics
    • Future Focus: With Forbes’ Most Influential CMOs C Space
      • Jenny Rooney, Editor, CMO Network Forbes; Aimee Lapic, CMO, Pandora; Susan Vobejda, CMO, The Trade Desk; Deborah Wahl, CMO, Cadillac
    • Technology, Jobs and the Future of Work
      • Jennifer Taylor, VP, U.S. Jobs, Consumer Technology Association; Charlie Ackerman, SVP, Human Resources - North America, Bosch; Robert Chiappetta, Director, Government Affairs, Toyota; Bonnie Lee, VP, Property Claims, Allstate Insurance Company; Monica Lucero, SVP, Client Services and Marketing, TeamPeople
  • SuperSessions

Exciting Events, Unconventional Keynotes and New Conference Programming

Resources to Maximize CES 2019

  • CES 2019 Schedule - Explore your options to connect, learn and be inspired at CES.
  • Featured Speakers - See some of the 1,100 industry visionaries slated to speak at CES 2019
  • CES Tech Talk Podcast - Download or subscribe for the top trends at CES 2019
  • Product Launch Page - Browse through the all the latest products unveiled at CES
  • CES App - Everything you need to plan for and navigate CES 2019. Download the CES 2019 App by searching “CES 2019” in your app store
  • B-Roll - High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download
  • CES Photo Gallery - See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • CES 2019
    January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas, NV


© Business Wire 2019
