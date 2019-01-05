|
Here's What You Can't Miss at CES 2019
01/05/2019 | 04:09pm EST
New focus areas, keynotes, conference sessions, events, speakers
and more
CES®
2019 is the largest and most influential tech event in the world -
where the entire technology ecosystem gathers to conduct business,
launch products, build brands and partner to solve some of today’s most
pressing societal challenges. More than 4,500 exhibitors will launch
transformative tech to more than 180,000 attendees, encompassing 5G
connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality,
smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more. CES 2019 will
feature brand new and expanded exhibit areas, 250 conference sessions
and 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from over 50 countries.
New and Expanded Exhibit Areas
-
NEW Resilience – Discover tech keeping the world healthy, safe,
warm, powered, fed and secure. (Westgate,
Paradise Center)
-
NEW Enterprise Solutions - Encompasses analytics,
consulting, integration, cyber security, ecommerce and mobile payment.
(Westgate,
Paradise Center)
-
CES Sports Zone – Explore the latest tech innovation impacting
athletic performance to fan engagement and the business of sports on
and off the field. The Gamespot eSports truck will also provide
attendees with a firsthand experience of eSports. (Sands,
Level 2 and ARIA,
Level 2)
-
Self-Driving Technology - Explore the road to self-driving
vehicles through ride-and-drive experiences. (LVCC,
Platinum Lot)
-
C Space - Discover where tech and entertainment converge – and
how tech is changing the future of brand marketing and entertainment. (ARIA)
-
Smart Cities - See how smart cities will influence policies,
transportation, cities and towns, our industry and our planet. (Westgate,
Pavilion and Paradise Center)
-
Eureka Park - Uncover 1,200 of the world's most promising tech
pioneers at CES’ home for startups— and maybe a few future unicorns. (Sands,
Hall G)
Can’t Miss Conference Sessions and Speakers
-
Keynote
Addresses
-
LG Electronics President and Chief Technology Officer Dr. I.P.
Park
-
CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro and CES Executive Vice
President Karen Chupka
-
IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty
-
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
AMD President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Su
-
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao
-
AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan and MediaLink
Chairman and CEO Michael Kassan
-
Conference
Sessions
-
AI
Everywhere – AI
-
Daniel Hodges, CEO and Founder, CIM Tours; Eric
Colson, Chief Algorithms Officer, Stitchfix; Allende
Cornejo, Project Engineer, Drone Racing League; John
Teeple, Director, Advanced Technology, John Deere
-
Taking
the Lead on Innovation in Cities – Innovation
Policy
-
Walter Alcorn, VP, Environmental Affairs and Industry
Sustainability, Consumer Technology Association; Muriel
Bowser, Mayor, Washington, DC; Joe Buscaino,
Councilmember, City of Los Angeles
-
CES
2019 Trends to Watch – Research Summit
-
Steve Koenig, VP, Market Research, Consumer
Technology Association
-
C
Space Storytellers
-
Leading brands and CMOs take to our Story Tellers stage,
including IBM’s Michele Peluso, Unilever’s Keith Weed
and Proctor and Gamble’s Marc Pritchard
-
CMO
Insights: Technology’s Impact on Brand Strategy – C
Space
-
Jean Foster, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Consumer
Technology Association; Jill Cress, Chief Marketing
and Communications Officer, National Geographic Partners;
Meg Goldthwaite, Chief Marketing Officer, NPR; Raja
Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard
-
#NBATwitter:
A Conversation with Adam Silver and Jack Dorsey – CES
Sports Zone
-
Rachel Nichols, Anchor, ESPN; Jack Dorsey,
CEO, Twitter; Adam Silver, Commissioner, NBA
-
Immersive
Media – CES Sports Zone
-
Michael Davies, SVP, Filed and Technical Operations, Fox
Sports; William Deng, VP, Media Strategy and
Business Development, NFL; Danny Keens, VP,
Content, NextVR; Sandra Lopez, VP, Intel Sports
and Media, Intel; Geoff Reiss, GM, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo
Sports / Verizon Media Group
-
Technology
to Feed the World – Resilience
-
Susan McPherson, Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies,
LLC; Jon Friedman, COO, Freight Farms;
Dr. Laura Kliman, Senior Flavor Scientist, Impossible
Foods; Brigid McDermott, VP, IBM Food Trust, IBM;
Carl Vause, CEO, Soft Robotics
-
Future
Focus: With Forbes’ Most Influential CMOs – C
Space
-
Jenny Rooney, Editor, CMO Network Forbes; Aimee
Lapic, CMO, Pandora; Susan Vobejda, CMO, The
Trade Desk; Deborah Wahl, CMO, Cadillac
-
Technology,
Jobs and the Future of Work
-
Jennifer Taylor, VP, U.S. Jobs, Consumer
Technology Association; Charlie Ackerman, SVP,
Human Resources - North America, Bosch; Robert
Chiappetta, Director, Government Affairs, Toyota; Bonnie
Lee, VP, Property Claims, Allstate Insurance Company;
Monica Lucero, SVP, Client Services and Marketing, TeamPeople
-
SuperSessions
-
Exploring
Technology and Advanced Materials Innovation in Space
-
Jeremy Wilks, Correspondent, Euronews; Dr.
Mark Fernandez, Americas HPC Technology Officer, Hewlett
Packard Enterprise; Andrew Rush, President and CEO, Made
in Space, Inc.
-
Technology's
Innovators and Disruptors
-
Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient; Patrick
Brown, CEO and Founder, Impossible Foods; Arlan
Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital;
John Padgett, Chief Experience and Innovation Officer, Carnival
Corporation & plc
-
Esports:
Powered by Technology
-
Kendra Johnson, GM, Global Content Development and
Emerging Markets, Twitch; David Wan Tat Tse,
Global Esports Director, Razer; Noah Whinston,
Executive Chairman, Immortals
-
Top
Trends Shaping Global Innovation
Exciting Events, Unconventional Keynotes and
New Conference Programming
-
Gary's
Book Club - Stop by the Consumer Technology Association
Stage to hear the interviews, meet the authors and get a copy of their
books signed
-
CES
Media Days - Two days of back-to-back news conferences
announcing major product and company news before the show floor opens
-
CES
Unveiled Las Vegas - The official media event of CES
2019, a sneak peak of more than 180 companies
-
Media
Partner Roundtable - Editors and reporters from leading
technology media outlets discuss the hot products and trends at CES
2019
-
Last
Gadget Standing, presented by Living in Digital Times -
Challenges contenders to give the product demo of their lives
-
Extreme
Tech Challenge Semi Finals, presented by ACTAI Global - Judges
will select the Top 3 Finalists who will go to Necker Island for the
XTC Finals and pitch Sir Richard Branson
-
Best
of CES Awards, presented by Engadget - Engadget’s editors
scour the CES show floor, choosing winners in 16 categories
-
Shark
Tank Open Call - Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed show, is
searching for the best Entrepreneurs that CES has to offer
-
CES
Opening Party, presented by OMNIA Nightclub and CES
After Party, presented by Hakkasan - Complimentary entry with
a CES badge or event pass
Resources to Maximize CES 2019
-
CES
2019 Schedule - Explore your options to connect, learn and be
inspired at CES.
-
Featured
Speakers - See some of the 1,100 industry visionaries
slated to speak at CES 2019
-
CES
Tech Talk Podcast - Download or subscribe for the top trends
at CES 2019
-
Product
Launch Page - Browse through the all the latest products
unveiled at CES
-
CES
App - Everything you need to plan for and navigate CES
2019. Download the CES 2019 App by searching “CES 2019” in your app
store
-
B-Roll
- High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download
-
CES
Photo Gallery - See exclusive photos from the CES show floor,
keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business
of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for
innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage
where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As
the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the
industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM,
it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check
out CES
video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech
and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association
representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which
supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80
percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s
best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including
policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry
promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and
strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® –
the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s
industry services.
