Heritage Cannabis : Reports Annual General Meeting Results May 19, 2020

05/19/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Reports Annual General Meeting

Results

Toronto, ON, May 19, 2020 - HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), is pleased to advise that at the Company's annual general meeting held on May 15, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved all of the items put forth, including:

  • The election of Donald Ziraldo, Celine Arsenault, Graeme Staley, and Clint Sharples as directors;
  • Appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors;
  • A special resolution fixing the number of directors at four, and permitting the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to determine the number of directors on the Board from time to time within the minimum and the maximum number set in the Company's articles of continuance, by a resolution of the directors, subject to the limitations set out in the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that owns two Health Canada approved licenced producers, Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both of which also have industrial hemp licenses. Additionally, Voyage recently received its sales license from Health Canada. Working under these licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, that provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, provides the synergies and resources for its subsidiaries to advance their medical and adult use products and services both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

"Clint Sharples"

Clint Sharples

CEO

For more information contact:

Clint Sharples

Tel: 416-705-8529csharples@heritagecann.com

or

Kelly Castledine

Tel: 647-660-2560

Tel: 1-888-940-5925 Email: info@heritagecann.comWebsite: www.heritagecann.com

77 Bloor Street Suite 600, Toronto ON, M5S 1M2

kcastledine@heritagecann.com

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 16:32:04 UTC
