Heritage Cannabis : Reports Annual General Meeting Results May 19, 2020

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Reports Annual General Meeting
Results
Toronto, ON, May 19, 2020 - HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), is pleased to advise that at the Company's annual general meeting held on May 15, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved all of the items put forth, including:
-
The election of Donald Ziraldo, Celine Arsenault, Graeme Staley, and Clint Sharples as directors;
-
Appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors;
-
A special resolution fixing the number of directors at four, and permitting the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to determine the number of directors on the Board from time to time within the minimum and the maximum number set in the Company's articles of continuance, by a resolution of the directors, subject to the limitations set out in the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that owns two Health Canada approved licenced producers, Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both of which also have industrial hemp licenses. Additionally, Voyage recently received its sales license from Health Canada. Working under these licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, that provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, provides the synergies and resources for its subsidiaries to advance their medical and adult use products and services both domestically and internationally.
