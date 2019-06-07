Log in
Heritage Releases New Long-Barrel Rough Rider® Revolver

06/07/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Miami, Florida, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Heritage Manufacturing, Inc., manufacturer of the classic-style single-action revolvers, has just released a new long-barrel version of its popular Rough Rider®series handguns. 

Inspired by the near-mythical "1873 Buntline" revolver, the new model RR22B16 Rough Rider is built with a 16-inch barrel. This extended barrel provides an exceptionally long sight radius that, combined with the barrel length, delivers precision down-range accuracy for target shooting and small-game hunting.

Available with either fixed or adjustable rear sights, the 16-inch Rough Rider is chambered in .22 LR with a six-round cylinder capacity. Sporting a warm cocobolo hardwood grip, black frame, cylinder, and barrel finish, and a spurred hammer, the SAO 16-inch Rough Rider exudes classic western styling and feel.

 

Heritage Mfg. Rough Rider 16-inch Revolver Specifications

Caliber:22 LR

Capacity:6

Finish:Black

Grip:Cocobolo

Firing System:Spurred Hammer

Action Type:Single Action Only (SAO)

Trigger Pull:6 lbs. Approx.

Safety:Manual Safety

Sights Front:Fixed

Sights Rear:Fixed / Adjustable

Overall Length:21.375"

Overall Width:1.5"

Overall Height:4.8"

Barrel Length:16"

Weight:45.82 oz. / 49.62 oz.

Cylinder Material:12L14 Steel

Cylinders Included:1

 

The new 16-inch Rough Rider revolver is currently shipping to dealers around the country. To learn more about Heritage Manufacturing's complete line of western-style single-action small- and big-bore revolvers, visit heritagemfg.com.

 

About Heritage:

Heritage Manufacturing, Inc. proudly produces western-style revolvers in the Small- and Big-Bore Rough Rider Series. These time-tested, traditional western firearms are made affordable in .22 LR and .22 Magnum. No Heritage Rough Rider Revolver is manufactured without outstanding craftsmanship, accuracy, and quality as the cornerstone. Learn more at http://heritagemfg.com/

Kim Cahalan
Taurus
309-944-5341
kim@mediadirectcreative.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
