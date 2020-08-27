Log in
Heritage Southeast Bank : Named Industry Top Loan Producer

08/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) has been recognized as a top lender by the Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). The magazine recognized the bank in its July issue in the “ICBA Top Lenders 2020” list in the Commercial Lending $1 Billion or more category.

The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2019. Scores were determined by combining the average of a bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds.

“We are honored to have been named to this exclusive list of community banks in the commercial lending category,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Southeast Bank. “Our employees do an amazing job every day serving customers from North Atlanta to Jacksonville, FL and adapting to market dynamics and evolving customer needs. Being recognized by ICBA in this way is a tribute to their ongoing hard work.”

“Through innovation, resourcefulness and an unwavering commitment to their customers and communities, these top lenders are creating a culture of success,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “ICBA is proud to recognize Heritage Southeast Bank and its staff for their outstanding efforts and wish them continued prosperity.”

Click here to view this year’s ICBA Top Lenders listings.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and Heritage Southeast Bank:

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 24 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website.

While the branches of each of the three combined legacy institutions operate under their respective legacy names, all such branches are branches of the same single insured depository institution, Heritage Southeast Bank, and a customer’s deposits in branches operating under different trade names will be commonly insured and subject to the same FDIC insurance limits.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org.


© Business Wire 2020
