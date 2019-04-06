Herman Cain Expects 'Cumbersome' Scrutiny if He is Nominated to Fed Board

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Herman Cain, President Trump's latest choice for the Federal Reserve Board, expressed caution about his chances of making it through the vetting process that precedes a formal nomination.

In a video posted Friday evening to Facebook, Mr. Cain dwelled on the arduous nature of the background check conducted before the White House submits nominations to the Senate for confirmation.

"They have to collect an inordinate amount of information on you, your background, your family, your friends, your animals, your pets, for the last 50 years," Mr. Cain said. He added that the endeavor would likely be "more cumbersome" in his case because he has held a large number of roles throughout his career.

"Whether or not I make it through this process, time will tell," Mr. Cain said. "Would I be disappointed if I don't make it through this process? No. Would I be thrilled and honored if I do make it through this process? Yes."

Mr. Trump said Thursday he had told his staff he intended to nominate Mr. Cain for the Fed board. Mr. Trump has also said he intends to nominate Stephen Moore, a former adviser and television commentator, to a Fed spot.

Mr. Cain, in his latest video, referred to the sexual-harassment accusations that caused him to drop his presidential campaign in late 2011, saying he will "be able to explain it this time where they wouldn't let me explain it the last time. They were too busy believing the accusers."

He said in an October 2011 interview on Fox that he was accused of sexual harassment while he was head of the National Restaurant Association during the 1990s, but called the allegations "totally baseless and totally false."

The accusations resulted in settlements paid by the trade group.

Mr. Cain didn't respond on Friday for requests for comment.

One accuser, Sharon Bialek, gave a press conference in 2011 and described in detail how she met Mr. Cain for dinner in 1997 to pursue a career at the National Restaurant Association. In the car afterward, she said, he "suddenly reached over, and he put his hand on my leg, under my skirt, and reached for my genitals. He also grabbed my head and brought it towards his crotch." She added that, upon her rejecting his advances and expressing her dismay, Mr. Cain said, "You want a job, right?"

Ms. Bialek didn't respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Mr. Trump supported Mr. Cain at the time. In an interview on Fox News in November 2011, Mr. Trump called the situation "a very ugly witch hunt" and portrayed Mr. Cain as the victim.

"I think it's very unfair," Mr. Trump said. "You say, 'Oh, hello, darling, how are you?' And you get sued...It's ridiculous. And I think it's very unfair to him."

On Thursday, Mr. Trump said of Mr. Cain, "I have recommended him highly for the Fed. I've told my folks, 'That's the man.'"

Despite the president's announcement, a person familiar with internal deliberations on Friday cautioned that Mr. Cain still hadn't completed a customary background review and said he would not be nominated until that process was complete.

Years after his presidential campaign ended, records show that it continues to owe about $20,000 to vendors.

Wall Street analysts on Thursday reacted to Mr. Trump's picks of Messrs. Cain and Moore for the Fed by pointing out that the picks are more partisan than is typical for the Fed, raising worries that the historically nonpolitical central bank could become more politicized.

"The experience of each candidate does not seem to be the main reason the Trump administration is considering their nominations," economists at Barclays said Friday.

A successful businessman in the 1980s and 1990s who served as chief executive of Godfather's Pizza, Mr. Cain also sat on the board of the Kansas City Fed from 1992 to 1996. He had earlier served as a director of the Kansas City Fed's Omaha, Neb., branch.

While members of the powerful Fed board in Washington vote on monetary and regulatory policy, members of the 12 regional Fed bank boards play no such role.

The regional boards provide local business and civic leaders and Fed economists a forum to exchange insights about the economy. The boards also select their Fed bank president, who does participate in setting monetary policy.

Mr. Cain was critical of the Fed during and after his campaign for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. He said the central bank's rate policy "manipulates the dollar" in a 2012 column in The Wall Street Journal.

Since the 2012 election, Mr. Cain, 73, has dedicated himself to public speaking and offering up political commentary in which he often blasts the media and lauds President Trump.

His comments Friday about the possible Fed job were wedged between musings about "garbage" on social media and a critique of celebrities' efforts to dissuade the state of Georgia, where Mr. Cain resides, from restricting abortion rights.

"Just because it's on the internet doesn't mean that it's true," he said. "You better believe that the people who hate me, who do not like conservatism and Republicans are already digging up all the negative stuff that's in storage from eight years ago. So be it. Let them dig up eight-year-old stuff."

--Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com