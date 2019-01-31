Herman Cain, Marvin Goodfriend Being Considered for Fed Governor

By Bob Davis and Nick Timiraos

Former presidential candidate and restaurant executive Herman Cain is being considered by President Trump for one of two vacancies on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, a top White House adviser said Thursday.

National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow told reporters that Mr. Cain and Carnegie Mellon University economist Marvin Goodfriend, among others, are under consideration for the jobs.

The administration has "a fairly large list" of candidates being considered, Mr. Kudlow said during a briefing at the White House on the administration's trade talks with China .

Bloomberg first reported Mr. Cain was a candidate for a Fed board seat.

The seven-member board is a major financial regulator, and the governors are all voting members of the Fed's interest-rate-setting committee.

Mr. Cain didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A nomination would likely subject Mr. Cain to scrutiny of sexual-harassment accusations that first surfaced during his presidential campaign, which ended in 2011. The accusations, denied by Mr. Cain, had resulted in settlements by the National Restaurant Association, where he served for several years as CEO.

Mr. Cain joined the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1992 and served as the board's chairman from 1995 to 1996. He had earlier served as a director of the Kansas City Fed's Omaha, Neb., branch.

Mr. Cain served as chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza from 1986 until 1996, before leading the restaurant trade group.

He ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012 and served as an economic adviser in the 1996 presidential campaign of former Kansas Sen. Robert Dole.

Mr. Cain was critical of the Fed during and after his presidential campaign. He said the central bank's rate policy "manipulates the dollar" in a 2012 column in The Wall Street Journal. In the article, Mr. Cain advocated a return to the gold standard that the U.S. abandoned in 1971.

"However imperfect a gold standard may be, it remains the best among all alternatives," he wrote. Under the gold standard, "economic growth was stronger, unemployment rates lower, the price level more stable."

Mr. Trump has been critical of the Fed's interest rate increases. Mr. Kudlow said last week the White House will look for candidates who don't believe strong economic growth has to fuel faster inflation.

The Fed on Wednesday left rates unchanged and signaled it was done raising interest rates for now.

Mr. Trump nominated Mr. Goodfriend to a Fed board vacancy in 2017, and he testified at a Senate confirmation hearing last year. But the nomination never received a vote on the Senate floor and expired with the adjournment of the last Congress.

