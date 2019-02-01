Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Herman Cain Says He Would Be Honored to Be Considered for Fed Job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:08pm EST

By Paul Kiernan

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said he would be honored to considered by President Trump for a Federal Reserve job, though a White House official said Mr. Cain's candidacy for the central-bank board is "not serious."

National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow said Thursday Mr. Cain was being considered for one of two vacancies on the Fed's board of governors, but another White House official dismissed that possibility Friday.

Mr. Cain, when asked on Fox Business Network on Friday if he was talking to Trump officials about a Fed job, said, "I would be honored to be considered for one of the opportunities that the White House may be considering."

He also laid out his vision for a central bank less worried about inflation.

"If I were offered the job, I would try to encourage the Fed not to make inflation a fear factor because deflation...is more of a fear factor than inflation," Mr. Cain said.

"Secondly, I never hear reports about how the Fed defines overheating. Overheating should be defined," Mr. Cain said.

The Fed raised short-term interest rates four times last year to prevent the economy from overheating, or growing so fast it fuels excessive inflation or asset bubbles.

Fed officials indicated Wednesday they were done raising rates for now, in part because inflation has been muted.

Mr. Trump criticized the Fed repeatedly last year for raising rates. Administration officials have said their policies, including tax cuts and deregulation, will boost the economy's productive capacity, enabling it to grow faster without spurring higher inflation.

Mr. Cain's comments fit with Mr. Kudlow's last week when he said the White House was seeking Fed candidates "who understand that you can have strong economic growth without higher inflation."

Mr. Cain, a former pizza executive who ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012, is on a "fairly large list" of candidates being considered for a Fed job, Mr. Kudlow said Thursday.

A Fed nomination would likely garner added scrutiny because of sexual-harassment accusation that surfaced during Mr. Cain's presidential campaign. The allegations, which he denied, resulted in settlements by the National Restaurant Association, where he served for several years as chief executive.

Mr. Cain joined the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1992 and served as the board's chairman from 1995 to 1996. He had earlier served as a director of the Kansas City Fed's Omaha, Neb., branch.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
03:48pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
03:41pDollar gains vs yen after U.S. jobs, manufacturing data
RE
03:29pDollar gains vs yen after U.S. jobs, manufacturing data
RE
03:27pGerman union threatens warning strikes in steel industry
RE
03:24p'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
RE
03:19pPOTENTIAL FED PICK CAIN SAYS DEFLATION BIGGER WORRY : Fox Business
RE
03:18pEXCLUSIVE : China buys U.S. soybeans a day after trade talks - traders
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD : GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Provides Construction Update and Increases Capa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.