Hermed ophæves suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens atten afdelinger og klasser.
|Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest
|
|
|Afdeling
|ISIN
|OMX Short name
|SEBinvest AKL Europa Højt Udbytte P
|DK0016002496
|SEIEHU
|SEBinvest AKL Balance Defensiv P
|DK0010273523
|SEIIPK
|SEBinvest AKL Balance Stabil P
|DK0010273606
|SEIIPM
|SEBinvest AKL Balance Vækst P
|DK0010273796
|SEIIPL
|SEBinvest Lange Obligationer
|DK0060046951
|SEILOBL
|SEBinvest AKL Danske Aktier Akkumulerende P
|DK0060059186
|SEIDAA
|SEBinvest AKL Nordiske Aktier P
|DK0060130235
|SEINAK
|SEBinvest AKL Kreditobligationer (EUR) P
|DK0060159135
|SEIKOB
|SEBinvest Mellemlange Obligationer
|DK0016015639
|SEIMOBL
|SEBinvest AKL Danske Aktier P
|DK0010260629
|SEIDKA
|SEBinvest AKL Europa Indeks I
|DK0016283054
|SEIEUI
|SEBinvest AKL EMB Index I
|DK0016283567
|SEIEMB
|SEBinvest AKL Europa Small Cap P
|DK0016283211
|SEIESC
|SEBinvest AKL Global Tactical Credit (Muzinich) P
|DK0016284029
|SEIGTC
|SEBinvest AKL Japan Hybrid P
|DK0016283484
|SEIJH
|SEBinvest AKL Nordamerika Indeks I
|DK0016283997
|SEINAI
|SEBinvest AKL US HY Bonds (Columbia) P
|DK0060065829
|SEIUHYB
|SEBinvest AKL US HY Bonds Short Duration (Sky Harbor) P
|DK0060606689
|SEIHYS