Hermed ophæves suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens atten afdelinger og klasser.

08/22/2018 | 09:00am CEST

Hermed ophæves suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens atten afdelinger og klasser.


Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest  
AfdelingISINOMX Short name
SEBinvest AKL Europa Højt Udbytte PDK0016002496SEIEHU
SEBinvest AKL Balance Defensiv PDK0010273523SEIIPK
SEBinvest AKL Balance Stabil PDK0010273606SEIIPM
SEBinvest AKL Balance Vækst PDK0010273796SEIIPL
SEBinvest Lange ObligationerDK0060046951SEILOBL
SEBinvest AKL Danske Aktier Akkumulerende PDK0060059186SEIDAA
SEBinvest AKL Nordiske Aktier PDK0060130235SEINAK
SEBinvest AKL Kreditobligationer (EUR) PDK0060159135SEIKOB
SEBinvest Mellemlange ObligationerDK0016015639SEIMOBL
SEBinvest AKL Danske Aktier PDK0010260629SEIDKA
SEBinvest AKL Europa Indeks IDK0016283054SEIEUI
SEBinvest AKL EMB Index IDK0016283567SEIEMB
SEBinvest AKL Europa Small Cap PDK0016283211SEIESC
SEBinvest AKL Global Tactical Credit (Muzinich) PDK0016284029SEIGTC
SEBinvest AKL Japan Hybrid PDK0016283484SEIJH
SEBinvest AKL Nordamerika Indeks IDK0016283997SEINAI
SEBinvest AKL US HY Bonds (Columbia) PDK0060065829SEIUHYB
SEBinvest AKL US HY Bonds Short Duration (Sky Harbor) PDK0060606689SEIHYS

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.