Heron Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

10/03/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. ("Heron") (NASDAQ: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,571,429 shares of its common stock at a price of $17.50 per share.  In addition, Heron has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,285,714 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $150 million before deducting customary underwriting discounts and offering expenses.  Heron intends to use the proceeds from the proposed sale of its shares of common stock for the commercial launch of HTX-011, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the continued commercialization and marketing of SUSTOL® and CINVANTI®, Heron's ongoing and future clinical trials, including further clinical studies for HTX-011, preclinical development work, other product development activities and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is acting as lead manager for the offering, and JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became automatically effective on July 6, 2017.  A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. The securities described above have not been qualified under any state blue sky laws.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.  Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Evercore Group L.L.C. at Attention Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Heron's expectations of market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom.  Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those associated with: risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, its capital position and the sufficiency of its capital to fund its operations in future periods; its use of the net proceeds of the proposed public offering; and other risks and uncertainties identified in its filings with the SEC.  Forward-looking statements reflect its analysis only on their stated date, and Heron undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Source: Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
David Szekeres, 858-251-4447
Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Business Development & Corporate Secretary
dszekeres@herontx.com

and

Corporate Contact:
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
David Szekeres, 858-251-4447
Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Business Development & Corporate Secretary
dszekeres@herontx.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heron-therapeutics-announces-pricing-of-public-offering-of-common-stock-300931112.html

SOURCE Heron Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
