Heron Therapeutics Announces Retirement of Robert Rosen as President

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that Robert Rosen, President, will be retiring. Mr. Rosen's responsibilities will be transitioned to Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Heron, who will take on the additional role of President.

"Rob has been instrumental in building a world-class commercial organization at Heron. The commercial success of our recent launch of CINVANTI® is a testament to the quality of that organization," said Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Heron. "We thank Rob for staying with Heron through several health issues, which enabled Heron to build a premier commercial team led by two executives that he brought into the Company: Jesse Hollingsworth, Senior Vice President, Oncology Franchise, who has led Oncology sales for the past 6 years, and Michael Mathews, Senior Vice President, Pain Franchise, who has built our pain franchise commercial organization over the past 2 years. We wish Rob well in his retirement."

Under Mr. Rosen's leadership, Heron has grown from a late-stage, clinical company with one program in development into a revenue-generating, commercial organization with fast-growing chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) and postoperative pain management franchises. Mr. Rosen was instrumental in building the commercial teams and infrastructure needed to execute on some of Heron's most important goals, including the launches of SUSTOL® and CINVANTI and the advancement of HTX-011 to a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of April 30, 2019 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About HTX-011 for Postoperative Pain

HTX-011, which utilizes Heron's proprietary Biochronomer® drug delivery technology, is an investigational, long-acting, extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for the management of postoperative pain. By delivering sustained levels of both a potent anesthetic and a local anti-inflammatory agent directly to the site of tissue injury, HTX-011 was designed to deliver superior pain relief while reducing the need for systemically administered pain medications such as opioids, which carry the risk of harmful side effects, abuse and addiction. HTX-011 has been shown to reduce pain significantly better than placebo or bupivacaine solution in five diverse surgical models: hernia repair, abdominoplasty, bunionectomy, total knee arthroplasty and breast augmentation. HTX-011 was granted Fast Track designation from the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2017 and Breakthrough Therapy designation in the second quarter of 2018. Heron submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for HTX-011 in October of 2018 and received Priority Review designation in December of 2018. The FDA set a PDUFA goal date of April 30, 2019.

About CINVANTI (aprepitant) injectable emulsion

CINVANTI, in combination with other antiemetic agents, is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin and nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC). CINVANTI is an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK 1 ) receptor antagonist. CINVANTI is the first intravenous (IV) formulation to directly deliver aprepitant, the active ingredient in EMEND® capsules. Aprepitant (including its prodrug, fosaprepitant) is the only single-agent NK 1 receptor antagonist to significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in both the acute phase (0 – 24 hours after chemotherapy) and the delayed phase (24 – 120 hours after chemotherapy). CINVANTI is the only IV formulation of an NK 1 receptor antagonist indicated for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with HEC and nausea and vomiting associated with MEC that is free of polysorbate 80 or any other synthetic surfactant. Pharmaceutical formulations containing polysorbate 80 have been linked to hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis and irritation of blood vessels resulting in infusion-site pain. FDA-approved dosing administration included in the United States prescribing information for CINVANTI is a 30-minute infusion.

Please see full prescribing information at www.CINVANTI.com.

About SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection

SUSTOL is indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide (AC) combination chemotherapy regimens. SUSTOL is an extended-release, injectable 5-HT 3 receptor antagonist that utilizes Heron's Biochronomer® drug delivery technology to maintain therapeutic levels of granisetron for ≥5 days. The SUSTOL global Phase 3 development program was comprised of two, large, guideline-based clinical studies that evaluated SUSTOL's efficacy and safety in more than 2,000 patients with cancer. SUSTOL's efficacy in preventing nausea and vomiting was evaluated in both the acute phase (0 – 24 hours after chemotherapy) and delayed phase (24 – 120 hours after chemotherapy).

Please see full prescribing information at www.SUSTOL.com.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer.

For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those associated with: whether the FDA approves the HTX-011 NDA as submitted; the timing of the FDA's review process for HTX-011; the anticipated commercial launch of HTX-011; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

David Szekeres

Senior VP, General Counsel, Business Development and Corporate Secretary

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

dszekeres@herontx.com

858-251-4447

SOURCE Heron Therapeutics, Inc.