Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Heron Therapeutics to Present at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, announced that Barry D. Quart, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics, will present at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, October 1, 2018, at 2:20 p.m. EDT at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.herontx.com in the Investor Resources section. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the site for 60 days.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from cancer or pain.

For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
David Szekeres
Senior VP, General Counsel, Business Development and Corporate Secretary
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
dszekeres@herontx.com 
858-251-4447 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heron-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-2018-cantor-global-healthcare-conference-300717694.html

SOURCE Heron Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:58pAPPLE : Why did Apple buy Shazam? Here are five potential (and particularly good) reasons
AQ
10:58pReorganization Between Roan Holdings, LLC and Linn Energy, Inc. Completed to Form New Publicly Traded Pure-Play Company, Roan Resources, Inc.
BU
10:57pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:56pFOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : FEMSA's Socofar to Buy Drugstore Chain GPF
DJ
10:56pKey Energy Services, Inc. Proposes Combination with Basic Energy Services, Inc. in an All-Stock Transaction
GL
10:55pCONCHO RESOURCES : Comcast and Michael Kors skid; Barrick Gold and Concho rise
AQ
10:55pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
10:54pBARINGS BDC, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:54pCONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:54pJACOBS ENGINEERING : What’s Next for the Water-Energy Nexus?
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.