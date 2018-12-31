Log in
Heron Therapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/31/2018 | 10:06pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, announced that Barry D. Quart, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.herontx.com in the Investor Resources section. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the site for 60 days.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc. 

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from cancer or pain. 

For more information, visit www.herontx.com

Forward-Looking Statements 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law. 

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
David Szekeres
858-251-4447
Senior VP, General Counsel, Business Development and Corporate Secretary
dszekeres@herontx.com  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heron-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-37th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300771394.html

SOURCE Heron Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
