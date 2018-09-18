Herpes Zoster - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on herpes zoster. The report includes a comprehensive research on the pipeline molecules under investigation by the pharmaceutical companies within the defined data collection period for the treatment of herpes zoster. The report also includes a study of the pipeline molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical trials, discovery, and pre-clinical.

Herpes zoster: An overview

Herpes zoster, which is also called as shingles, is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Varicella-zoster virus is also responsible for causing chickenpox infection. After chickenpox is cured, the virus remains in the nervous system and gets activated to cause herpes zoster. Herpes zoster can be characterized through the development of red skin rashes around the rib cage or waist, which causes pain and burning sensation. The infection appears in the form of blisters present in a strip fashion on one side of the body. These blisters usually occur on the torso, neck, or face. Old adults who have a weaker immune system are more prone to herpes zoster.

The individuals who are naturally infected with the wild-type of varicella-zoster virus or have had varicella vaccination can develop herpes zoster. Older adults have a considerable risk of getting herpes zoster when compared to children. According to CDC, in the US, 99.5% of the people above the age of 40 years are prone to be infected by the varicella-zoster virus. Usually, one out of three people in the US will develop herpes zoster in their lifetime.

Herpes zoster: Segmentation of pipeline molecules

Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality, and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug pipeline, the most preferred RoA remains through the oral mode, with around 23% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.

Between companies and institutions, institution led the drug development space for the treatment of herpes zoster. Various institutes, universities, and hospitals are conducting research and studies for the treatment of herpes zoster. The major institutes that are involved in the pipeline drug development are the University of Sydney, National Institute of Aging (NIA), and the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). Some of the key players include Bausch & Lomb, EMS Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, and GREEN CROSS.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

1. Scope of the Report

2. Regulatory Framework

3. Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

4. Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

Route of administration

Therapeutic modality

Mechanism of action

5. Recruitment Strategies

Geographical coverage

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

6. Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules

