Herpes Zoster - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug
pipeline analysis report on herpes zoster. The report includes a
comprehensive research on the pipeline molecules under investigation by
the pharmaceutical companies within the defined data collection period
for the treatment of herpes zoster. The report also includes a study of
the pipeline molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical
trials, discovery, and pre-clinical.
Herpes zoster: An overview
Herpes zoster, which is also called as shingles, is a viral infection
caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Varicella-zoster virus is also
responsible for causing chickenpox infection. After chickenpox is cured,
the virus remains in the nervous system and gets activated to cause
herpes zoster. Herpes zoster can be characterized through the
development of red skin rashes around the rib cage or waist, which
causes pain and burning sensation. The infection appears in the form of
blisters present in a strip fashion on one side of the body. These
blisters usually occur on the torso, neck, or face. Old adults who have
a weaker immune system are more prone to herpes zoster.
The individuals who are naturally infected with the wild-type of
varicella-zoster virus or have had varicella vaccination can develop
herpes zoster. Older adults have a considerable risk of getting herpes
zoster when compared to children. According to CDC, in the US, 99.5% of
the people above the age of 40 years are prone to be infected by the
varicella-zoster virus. Usually, one out of three people in the US will
develop herpes zoster in their lifetime.
Herpes zoster: Segmentation of pipeline
molecules
Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different
phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of
administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality,
and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug
pipeline, the most preferred RoA remains through the oral mode, with
around 23% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.
Between companies and institutions, institution led the drug development
space for the treatment of herpes zoster. Various institutes,
universities, and hospitals are conducting research and studies for the
treatment of herpes zoster. The major institutes that are involved in
the pipeline drug development are the University of Sydney, National
Institute of Aging (NIA), and the National Centre for Complementary and
Integrative Health (NCCIH). Some of the key players include Bausch &
Lomb, EMS Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, and GREEN CROSS.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
1. Scope of the Report
2. Regulatory Framework
3. Drug Development Landscape
4. Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
Route of administration
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Mechanism of action
5. Recruitment Strategies
-
Geographical coverage
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
6. Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules
