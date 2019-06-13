Log in
Heska Corporation : to Present at Upcoming Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

LOVELAND, Colo., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation)

Mr. Wilson and Heska's Chief Financial Officer, Catherine Grassman, will be available for one-on-one meetings on June 18th.  To schedule a meeting, please contact Raymond James at corporateaccess@raymondjames.com or Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.

A live webcast of the company's presentation can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/rj115/hska/.

The webcast will be archived after the event, and a replay will be available on the company's website for 7 days.  A copy of the presentation will also be available at https://ir.heska.com/event/presentation/

For more information about the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference, visit:
https://www.raymondjames.com/corporations-and-institutions/global-equities-and-investment-banking/conferences-and-events.

About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments; Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") represents approximately 80% of revenues, and Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 20% of revenues. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-corporation-to-present-at-upcoming-raymond-james-life-sciences-and-medtech-conference-300866708.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
