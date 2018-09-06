Hesperos Human-on-a-Chip Technology Awarded $4 Million Phase IIb SBIR Grant

Hesperos, Inc., (www.hesperosinc.com)
announced today the receipt of a $4 million three-year NIH Phase IIb
Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National
Institutes of Health (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational
Sciences (NCATS) to increase capacity for its novel human-on-a-chip
technology, and prepare its systems for regulatory approval utilizing
advanced PKPD modeling capabilities.
“Our human-on-a-chip systems integrate several body organ modules such
as the nervous system, circulatory system, liver, immune and skeletal
muscle, to create a functional replication of real organ interplay which
can be used to more accurately analyze potential drug candidates and
other compounds for both efficacy and toxicity,” said Michael Schuler,
Ph.D., CEO/President of Hesperos, Inc., National Academy of Engineering
Member and founding Chair for the Department of Biomedical Engineering
at Cornell University.
“Over the last three years we have proven that our systems work, and
have formed multiple collaborations with companies seeking to access the
next generation of preclinical drug discovery systems. Now the Phase IIb
grant will enable us to increase our platform’s capabilities, as well as
gain regulatory acceptance of these systems for diseases such as ALS,
Alzheimer’s, cancer, diabetes, and rare diseases,” added James J.
Hickman, Ph.D., Hesperos CSO and Professor at the University of Central
Florida’s Hybrid Systems Laboratory.
NCATS was established in 2011 to address the long timelines, steep costs
and high failure rates associated with the drug development process. To
further support this initiative, in 2012 the NIH and FDA partnered to
form a collaboration with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
(DARPA) focused on advancing development of human-on-a-chip technology
and created the Tissue
Chip for Drug Screening program.
An 18-month $2 million Direct-to-Phase II SBIR grant from NCATS was
awarded in 2016 to support development of advanced manufacturing
techniques for a human-on-a-chip system being jointly developed by the
University of Central Florida and Cornell. Hesperos was founded in 2014
to commercialize this technology and the funding was utilized to scale
this platform to commercial level capacity. It is now the first to reach
the Phase IIb level of funding, which is awarded to proven systems that
require additional effort to enable commercial acceptance and regulatory
approval.
“NCATS’ Tissue Chip program is a critical component of our work to get
more treatments to more patients more efficiently, as is providing SBIR
funding to enable small businesses like Hesperos to commercialize their
innovative technologies,” said Lili M. Portilla, M.P.A., the SBIR
Program Director and Director of the NCATS Office of Strategic Alliances.
“The current paradigm for investigational drug testing in the laboratory
uses simple two-dimensional cell cultures, a system that has been shown
by both academia and the pharmaceutical industry to be ineffective and
inefficient,” said Danilo A. Tagle, Ph.D., M.S., Associate Director for
Special Initiatives and Acting Deputy Director of NCATS. “Human chip
technology has the potential to transform pre-clinical testing of drug
candidates by providing a more sophisticated, three-dimensional
environment that is more biologically relevant and predictive of human
response.”
The Hesperos platform is unique in that it can realistically model
multi-organ low volume systems using human-derived cells in a serum-free
medium, with pump-free circulation. This in vitro
microphysiological platform uses a rocking motion to move the cellular
medium, reducing the complexity and cost of the fluidic circuit design
and simplifies set-up and operation. Its microelectrode arrays and
cantilever systems allow for noninvasive electronic and mechanical
readouts for chronic as well as acute drug studies.
The company has constructed physiological systems that represent human
cardiac, skeletal muscle, neuronal, liver, vasculature, blood brain
barrier, gastrointestinal tract and neuromuscular
junctions (NMJs), and various
combinations of these organ modules have been integrated onto a
single platform to examine interchanges of drug metabolites or cell
signaling molecules produced in response to drugs.
Hesperos has worked with various firms using these multi-organ systems
for preclinical evaluation of drugs or toxicity tests on chemicals, and
will partner with Roche pRED (Pharma Research and Early Development),
Bioverativ Inc., a Sanofi company, and other pharmaceutical companies
during this phase to further validate the system and move the technology
to a level where it can be cost effective for routine applications in
preclinical studies.
“We will determine if these systems can predict multi-organ responses to
selected drugs and compare to human clinical data where available,” said
Dr. Hickman. “These studies will provide a basis for validation and
qualification with the FDA. While the systems still have significant
value to pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic companies without it, FDA
approval would greatly accelerate adoption of this technology.”
About Hesperos:
Hesperos, Inc. is a leader in efforts to characterize an individual’s
biology with human-on-a-chip microfluidic systems. Founders Michael L.
Shuler and James J. Hickman have been at the forefront of every major
scientific discovery in this realm, from individual organ-on-a-chip
constructs to fully functional, interconnected multi-organ systems. With
a mission to revolutionize toxicology testing as well as efficacy
evaluation for drug discovery, the company has created pumpless
platforms with serum-free cellular mediums that allow multi-organ system
communication and integrated computational PKPD modeling of live
physiological responses utilizing functional readouts from neurons,
cardiac, muscle, barrier tissues and neuromuscular junctions as well as
responses from liver, pancreas and barrier tissues. Created from human
stem cells, the fully human systems are the first in vitro
solutions that accurately recreate in vivo functions without the
use of animal models, as featured
in Science. More information is available at http://www.hesperosinc.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005427/en/