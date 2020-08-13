Award-Winning Commercial and Residential Appliance Manufacturer Earns Two Industry Accolades

Hestan—the brand celebrated for bringing the award-winning innovations of its commercial appliances to the home kitchen—is proud to announce its latest achievement, two TWICE VIP (Very Important Product) Awards. The TWICE VIP Awards, presented by TWICE, the trade magazine for the consumer electronics and appliance industries, are the only awards voted on exclusively by consumer tech retailers and distributors. This year, the TWICE community selected as winners the Hestan 30-Inch Dual Fuel Range and the Hestan 72-Inch Ensemble Refrigeration Suite. These mark the sixth and seventh TWICE VIP Award wins for Hestan, for the fourth consecutive year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005669/en/

Hestan Receives Two 2020 TWICE VIP Awards for Innovative Indoor Products (Photo: Business Wire)

The Hestan 30” Dual Fuel Range melds flexible cooking power with unique, user-centric innovation, with a conservative footprint to fit in any kitchen. Its dual-flow burner system allows for a robust range of heat control, from a searing 23,000 BTU flame to a continuous gentle simmer of 500 BTUs. The 30” dual fuel range also offers MarquiseDisplay™, an industry first, chef-friendly digital display—conveniently inset right in the Marquise Accented™ oven handle. The high-performance oven features exclusive PureVection™ technology, which controls multiple heating convection systems, to optimize baking, broiling, roasting and convection baking. The distinctly angled oven door, commercial grade end caps and Marquise Accented™ handle and control panel feature are ergonomically designed for ease of opening the counterbalanced gentle-close door. Available in Hestan’s 12 signature color finishes, the 30” dual fuel range combines exceptional performance with singular design—proving that sometimes, good things do come in small packages.

The modular Hestan 72” Ensemble Refrigeration Suite™ melds refrigeration, frozen goods and wine storage into one elegant package. The Hestan column refrigerator and freezer deliver dynamic food storage with easily adjustable shelving, a high-performance compressor and antimicrobial stainless steel. EvenFlow Air Circulating Technology™ provides uniform and precise temperature control, with independent ventilation for each compartment, and creates an air curtain to prevent cold air from escaping when the door opens, ensuring better food preservation. The wine cellar, which holds up to 72 bottles, preserves and stores your favorite vintages—with oak racks, two distinct temperature zones, and UV protection, complemented by a triple-paned glass door and Hestan’s signature Marquise Accented™ door handle. Deeper capacity within a standard depth is achieved by a side-mounted evaporator, which leaves greater interior space. The 72” Ensemble Refrigeration Suite™ is available in Hestan’s 12 signature color finishes, including a custom wood overlay option.

“The recognition of the TWICE VIP community of industry experts means a great deal to us,” said Eric Deng, president and co-founder of Hestan Commercial Corporation. “We began our foray into the residential kitchen market only two years ago, and are continually amazed by how far we have come in such a short time. We aim to continue to provide innovative, unique products to the market each year—there is still a long way to go!”

Since its initial launch in 2018, Hestan’s indoor product line has received three previous TWICE VIP awards for the Pro Style Bottom Mount Refrigerator, 48” Dual Fuel Range and 24” Wine Cellar. Hestan has also received recognition from Architectural Digest, which named Hestan’s Indoor Living Suite and 48” Dual Fuel Range among the “Best New Products at KBIS,” as well as from Good Housekeeping, which awarded Hestan’s concept Smart Gas Rangetop as an Editor’s Pick at the 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Hestan also received a 2019 GOOD DESIGN award for the 36” Dual Fuel Range. Earlier this year, Hestan was named a Most Innovative Company of the Year in the BIG Innovation Awards, and received a Gold Stevie® for Company of the Year in the Consumer Products category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

For more information about Hestan, please visit https://home.hestan.com/.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market's most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry's most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit https://home.hestan.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005669/en/