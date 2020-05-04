Log in
Hestan : Recognized Among the Best of the Best in Global Design Competition

05/04/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

Commercial and Residential Appliance Manufacturer Secures GOOD DESIGN® Award

Hestan—the brand celebrated for bringing the award-winning innovations of its commercial appliances to the home kitchen—is proud to announce its latest accolade, a GOOD DESIGN award for the 36” 5-Burner Dual Fuel Range. Presented by the Chicago Athenaeum and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, the GOOD DESIGN awards honor the leading and best contemporary designs manufactured in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North and South America. The Hestan 36” 5-Burner Dual Fuel Range was selected by a jury of international specialists with wide design experience, and recognized among 900 of the best new products and graphic designs from over 47 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005582/en/

Hestan Recognized Among the Best of the Best in Global Design Competition (Photo: Business Wire)

Hestan Recognized Among the Best of the Best in Global Design Competition (Photo: Business Wire)

“The GOOD DESIGN awards program is one of the most prestigious and historic design competitions in the world,” said Basil Larkin, vice president of sales for Hestan Commercial Corporation. “To be selected among the best and most well-known global manufacturers, as a brand that is still new to the indoor kitchen appliances segment, means a great deal to Hestan. We will continue to hold our product designs to this caliber in the years to come.”

Since its initial launch in 2018, Hestan’s indoor product line has received three TWICE VIP awards for the Pro Style Bottom Mount Refrigerator, 48” Dual Fuel Range and 24” Wine Cellar. Hestan has also received recognition from Architectural Digest, which named Hestan’s Indoor Living Suite and 48” Dual Fuel Range among the “Best New Products at KBIS,” as well as from Good Housekeeping, which awarded Hestan’s concept Smart Gas Rangetop as an Editor’s Pick at the 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The GOOD DESIGN award for the 36” Dual Fuel Range is the sixth industry honor the indoor line has achieved in just under two years in the market, and the third award Hestan has secured this year. The award-winning luxury range’s design team included Ray Nilssen, Jay Sloyer, Kamran Kohan, Chris Moy and Angelo Cortes.

“This award honors not only our products and organization, but the individuals whose creativity and innovation has shaped the innovative look that is distinctly Hestan design. We are extremely grateful to them for this recognition,” said Eric Deng, president of Hestan Commercial Corporation.

For more information about Hestan, please visit https://home.hestan.com/.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market's most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry's most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit https://home.hestan.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
