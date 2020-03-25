Hestan : Returns to KBIS 2020 with Expanded Line for the Home Kitchen

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hestan—the brand celebrated for bringing the award-winning innovations of its commercial appliances to the home kitchen—returned to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) once again with new products for its renowned residential line. From January 21-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth #C8926, Hestan revealed new all-gas range sizes, refrigeration suites, an induction range and a concept smart rangetop. Favorites from past shows, including their dual fuel ranges, were also on hand. Hestan also debuted two new grill colors in an official rebrand launch for Aspire by Hestan. Inspired by the clear night sky, Orion is a midnight blue hue, while Reef draws its origins from the warm shades of pink found in a coral reef. The Hestan concept Indoor Living Suite, named one of the best new products at KBIS 2019, returned to the show floor in a brand-new, exclusive color-gradient finish.

"KBIS is always an important event for Hestan. The enthusiasm and feedback our valued community of partners and customers share with us influences what we create and where we go next as a company. From our dual fuel ranges to now smart ranges, innovation is always top of mind," said Basil Larkin, vice president of sales at Hestan and secretary, treasurer and board member of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). "We look forward to another excellent show of inspiration and meaningful engagement."

NEW PRODUCTS ON DISPLAY

Hestan 48" and 30" All Gas Ranges: Hestan completes its all-gas range product line with two new sizes to accommodate kitchens of all sizes. Heavy-duty cast-iron grates provide a continuous uninterrupted and maximized cooking surface for best-in-class coverage. The award-winning CircuFlame™ brass sealed center power burner (48" 5-burner model only) provides 30,000 BTUs of high-performance cooking power.

Each year kitchen and bath designers, dealers, architects, builders and remodelers from all over the world attend KBIS to discover the newest product innovations. For more information about the event, visit https://www.kbis.com/.

For more information about Hestan, please visit https://home.hestan.com/.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market's most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry's most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit https://home.hestan.com/.

