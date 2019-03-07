Hestan : Reveals Latest Additions to Award-Winning Outdoor Line at HPBExpo 2019

Hestan—the
award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market’s most
innovative and powerful outdoor
grills—will bring yet another exciting lineup of products to this
year’s Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Expo (HPBExpo). From March
14-16, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas,
attendees will have the opportunity to experience Hestan’s Outdoor
Living Suites, freestanding grills, refrigeration and other
complementary products. For the first time, Hestan will showcase two new
Outdoor Living Suites—one which features the high-performance Hestan
power burner, the other which features an egg shaped smoker/grill—as
well as a new deluxe grill cart.
“We are very excited to attend HPBExpo, and once again share our
innovative outdoor kitchen appliance designs,” said Basil Larkin, vice
president of sales at Hestan Commercial Corporation. “Our new Outdoor
Living Suites and deluxe grill cart are our latest commitments to
excellence in the grilling industry.”
ON DISPLAY AT BOOTH 1129:
-
New Outdoor Living Suites: Stainless steel design complements
8- and 12-foot units with cutouts for built-in grills, sleek storage
space, double side burners and refrigeration capabilities. New
configurations offer the option to add a power burner—which delivers
70,000 BTUs of tremendous cooking power from the 321SS tubular outer
burner (50,000 BTUs) and the brass inner burner (20,000 BTUs)—or an
egg shaped smoker/grill—for a complete outdoor cooking experience.
-
New Deluxe Grill Cart: The deluxe cart has been redesigned to
maximize space for all of your grilling needs. The bottom half of the
cart pulls all the way out to access the LP tank if needed, and also
allows for storage of grilling supplies or other outdoor accessories.
The cart is counter-balanced so that weight is evenly distributed, and
the cart won’t tip over.
-
Built-In and Freestanding Grills: DiamondCut™ grates give way
to ceramic infrared burners, a stainless steel Trellis Burner™, an
easy-open Horizon Hood™, motion-activated Stadium Lights™ and an LED
control panel. VESTA award-winning freestanding and built-in grills
are available in 30-inch, 36-inch and 42-inch models.
-
Refrigeration: Undercounter refrigerators, refrigerated
drawers, dual zone refrigerators with wine, beer dispensers and ice
machines perfect an outdoor living experience.
-
Storage and Cleanup: Drawers and doors feature heavy-gauge
welded body construction, recessed Marquise Accented™ panels,
commercial-grade handles and soft-close hinges with alignment
adjustability.
-
Complementary Products and Accessories: Side burners, power
burners, refreshment centers, insulated sinks, ice bins, carbon fiber
vinyl covers, insulated jackets and smoker sets enhance the outdoor
kitchen.
-
Aspire by Hestan: Available in both built-in and grill cart
models, Aspire by Hestan features a unique, sleek, stainless steel
design available in five signature color finishes. These grills offer
a number of innovative features, including an easy-lifting hood with
dual halogen lighting, a robust ignition system, infrared searing
burners and stainless steel rod grates.
For more information about the event, please visit www.hpbexpo.com.
ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is
the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market’s most
advanced, powerful and versatile commercial
kitchen equipment, premium
outdoor grills, and an indoor line
of appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng,
and backed by some of the industry’s most inventive and forward-thinking
chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary
technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern
California in a 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing
facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab,
Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring
together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully
designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end
user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and
Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary
Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the
culinary revolution with products that provide the confidence and
comfort of the highest quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more
information, visit www.hestan.com.
