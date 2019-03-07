Hestan : Reveals Latest Additions to Award-Winning Outdoor Line at HPBExpo 2019

Outdoor Kitchen Innovator Showcases New Outdoor Living Suites and Deluxe Grill Cart at Booth #1129

Hestan—the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market’s most innovative and powerful outdoor grills—will bring yet another exciting lineup of products to this year’s Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Expo (HPBExpo). From March 14-16, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Hestan’s Outdoor Living Suites, freestanding grills, refrigeration and other complementary products. For the first time, Hestan will showcase two new Outdoor Living Suites—one which features the high-performance Hestan power burner, the other which features an egg shaped smoker/grill—as well as a new deluxe grill cart.

“We are very excited to attend HPBExpo, and once again share our innovative outdoor kitchen appliance designs,” said Basil Larkin, vice president of sales at Hestan Commercial Corporation. “Our new Outdoor Living Suites and deluxe grill cart are our latest commitments to excellence in the grilling industry.”

ON DISPLAY AT BOOTH 1129:

New Outdoor Living Suites: Stainless steel design complements 8- and 12-foot units with cutouts for built-in grills, sleek storage space, double side burners and refrigeration capabilities. New configurations offer the option to add a power burner—which delivers 70,000 BTUs of tremendous cooking power from the 321SS tubular outer burner (50,000 BTUs) and the brass inner burner (20,000 BTUs)—or an egg shaped smoker/grill—for a complete outdoor cooking experience.

Stainless steel design complements 8- and 12-foot units with cutouts for built-in grills, sleek storage space, double side burners and refrigeration capabilities. New configurations offer the option to add a power burner—which delivers 70,000 BTUs of tremendous cooking power from the 321SS tubular outer burner (50,000 BTUs) and the brass inner burner (20,000 BTUs)—or an egg shaped smoker/grill—for a complete outdoor cooking experience. New Deluxe Grill Cart: The deluxe cart has been redesigned to maximize space for all of your grilling needs. The bottom half of the cart pulls all the way out to access the LP tank if needed, and also allows for storage of grilling supplies or other outdoor accessories. The cart is counter-balanced so that weight is evenly distributed, and the cart won’t tip over.

The deluxe cart has been redesigned to maximize space for all of your grilling needs. The bottom half of the cart pulls all the way out to access the LP tank if needed, and also allows for storage of grilling supplies or other outdoor accessories. The cart is counter-balanced so that weight is evenly distributed, and the cart won’t tip over. Built-In and Freestanding Grills: DiamondCut™ grates give way to ceramic infrared burners, a stainless steel Trellis Burner™, an easy-open Horizon Hood™, motion-activated Stadium Lights™ and an LED control panel. VESTA award-winning freestanding and built-in grills are available in 30-inch, 36-inch and 42-inch models.

DiamondCut™ grates give way to ceramic infrared burners, a stainless steel Trellis Burner™, an easy-open Horizon Hood™, motion-activated Stadium Lights™ and an LED control panel. VESTA award-winning freestanding and built-in grills are available in 30-inch, 36-inch and 42-inch models. Refrigeration: Undercounter refrigerators, refrigerated drawers, dual zone refrigerators with wine, beer dispensers and ice machines perfect an outdoor living experience.

Undercounter refrigerators, refrigerated drawers, dual zone refrigerators with wine, beer dispensers and ice machines perfect an outdoor living experience. Storage and Cleanup: Drawers and doors feature heavy-gauge welded body construction, recessed Marquise Accented™ panels, commercial-grade handles and soft-close hinges with alignment adjustability.

Drawers and doors feature heavy-gauge welded body construction, recessed Marquise Accented™ panels, commercial-grade handles and soft-close hinges with alignment adjustability. Complementary Products and Accessories: Side burners, power burners, refreshment centers, insulated sinks, ice bins, carbon fiber vinyl covers, insulated jackets and smoker sets enhance the outdoor kitchen.

Side burners, power burners, refreshment centers, insulated sinks, ice bins, carbon fiber vinyl covers, insulated jackets and smoker sets enhance the outdoor kitchen. Aspire by Hestan: Available in both built-in and grill cart models, Aspire by Hestan features a unique, sleek, stainless steel design available in five signature color finishes. These grills offer a number of innovative features, including an easy-lifting hood with dual halogen lighting, a robust ignition system, infrared searing burners and stainless steel rod grates.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market’s most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills, and an indoor line of appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry’s most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in a 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary revolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit www.hestan.com.

