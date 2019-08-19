Hestan : Secures Two 2019 TWICE VIP Awards for Indoor Line

Award-Winning Appliance Manufacturer Earns Two Industry Accolades for Ranges and Refrigeration

Hestan—the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market’s most innovative commercial and residential kitchen equipment—is proud to announce its recognition as a TWICE VIP (Very Important Product) Awards recipient for the third consecutive year. The TWICE VIP Awards, presented by TWICE, the trade magazine for the consumer electronics and appliance industries, are the only awards voted on exclusively by consumer tech retailers and distributors. This year, the TWICE community selected as winners the Hestan 48-Inch Dual Fuel Range with 12” griddle in the Ovens, Ranges and Cooktops category and the Hestan 24-Inch Wine Cellar in the Specialty Refrigerators category. These mark the fourth and fifth TWICE VIP Awards for Hestan, and the second and third awards for the Hestan Indoor line since its launch.

The Hestan 48-Inch Dual Fuel Range with 12” griddle offers the most powerful sealed gas burner available to the home—the award-winning CircuFlame™ burner, which provides 30,000 BTUs of high-performance cooking power. The high-performance oven features exclusive PureVection™ technology, which electronically controls multiple heating convection systems, to optimize baking, broiling, roasting and convection baking. The MarquiseDisplay™, an industry first, is a chef-friendly digital display—conveniently inset into both of the Marquise Accented™ oven handles. Available in Hestan’s 12 signature color finishes, the range combines exceptional performance, including the fastest time-to-boil, with stunning design—creating a centerpiece for any kitchen.

The Hestan 24-Inch Wine Cellar stores varietals elegantly with oak racks, two temperature zones and UV protection. Its triple-paned glass door guarantees maximum protection from UV light rays and is complemented by the Marquise Accented™ door handle. EvenFlow Air Circulating Technology™ provides uniform and precise temperature control, with independent ventilation for each compartment, and creates an air curtain to prevent cold air from escaping when the door opens. The 24-Inch Wine Refrigerator model brings even more finesse to wine storage with an additional bottom freezer drawer, which can be configured to any of three independent temperature zones via its FreshSelect™ feature: classic refrigerator (34°F to 46°F), extend fresh (28°F to 36°F) and freezer (-11°F to +9°F). Luxe wine storage is available in Hestan’s 12 signature color finishes, as well as in a custom overlay option.

“We are very proud that the TWICE VIP community selected two of our Hestan Indoor products as category winners this year,” said Basil Larkin, vice president of sales for Hestan Commercial Corporation. “When we first launched Hestan Indoor, we knew that competing in this sector was an ambitious undertaking. It’s extremely gratifying that the appliance community recognizes Hestan as a key player in residential kitchen innovation, and we are just getting started.”

Hestan has been earning industry recognition beginning with commercial cooking equipment in 2015, with Kitchen Innovations Awards and Excellence in Design Awards for its Longitudinal Modular Salamander and Tri-Ferrous French Top. After the launch of the outdoor line, Hestan was awarded its first TWICE VIP award for outdoor grills in 2017. Earlier this year, the 48-Inch Range was chosen as one of Architectural Design’s best new products from KBIS 2019. In total, Hestan has garnered 18 major industry honors across its three product lines.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market's most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry's most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in a 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit www.hestan.com.

