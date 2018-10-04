Log in
Heuresis Selected by World Customs Organization and US Department of State to Deploy Handheld Imagers to Southeast Asia and Middle East

10/04/2018 | 08:40pm CEST

Heuresis Corporation, a pioneer of handheld x-ray imaging and analytical devices, today announced it has been awarded two contracts for deployment of the HBI-120 Handheld Backscatter Imager to multiple international locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005727/en/

US Currency and Weapons Seizure (Photo: Business Wire)

US Currency and Weapons Seizure (Photo: Business Wire)

The World Customs Organization selected the HBI-120 for its customs security initiative in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. In addition, the U.S. Department of State selected Heuresis to supply non-intrusive detection systems used to detect weapons, organics and other anomalies in vehicles at border and security checkpoints in Egypt.

“Our HBI-120 is proving to be an essential tool for international border security,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO. “We have harnessed the powerful advantages of our backscatter technology into a compact, ergonomic and intuitive product."

About Heuresis

Heuresis provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, terrorism and other hazardous threats. Our innovative handheld products, the HBI-120 and Pb200i (for lead-paint inspection), are the recognized leaders in their markets. Heuresis is headquartered just west of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit heuresistech.com.


© Business Wire 2018
