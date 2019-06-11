Log in
Hexagon : to Host Public Safety Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada

06/11/2019 | 11:31am EDT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division will host the Public Safety Leadership Summit, an exclusive gathering of top public safety executives, at HxGN LIVE, Hexagon's international digital technology conference. Hand-picked experts from organizations such as Microsoft, IDC and Public Policy Forum will facilitate discussions on current and future challenges facing public safety agencies and the role emerging technologies will play in creating safer cities and nations. The two-day event will be held at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 11-12.

Dynamic mission requirements and increasing demands are driving unprecedented change in public safety. New threats and hazards are creating previously unforeseen challenges, forcing emergency organizations to embrace a culture of change to better adapt. At the same time, new technologies, such as IoT, 5G, AI, reality capture, multimedia sharing and sensor-based data, are creating opportunities for digitally transforming mission-critical communications to better meet the transitioning needs of public safety agencies. The invitation-only event will bring together thought leaders to discuss how to navigate the changing industry landscape and to explore new technologies for better serving citizens.

"Hosting the Public Safety Leadership Summit underscores Hexagon's commitment to helping cities around the world become safer and more resilient," said Bill Campbell, senior vice president of the Americas for Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division. "By gathering the brightest minds in the industry, open discussions can shape future strategies for achieving safer communities through technology and implementing change. This will bring value to the first responder community and citizens worldwide."

The event will be divided into three parts: Current & Future Challenges Facing Public Safety Agencies; Advancements & Opportunities in Technology; and Overcoming Challenges & Implementing Change. Sessions will cover a wide variety of topics from an extensive list of experts, including "Key Tech Developments Transforming Public Safety" presented by Alison Brooks of IDC, "Cyber Security IS Public Security" presented by Matthew Littleton of Microsoft and "Emergency Management Challenges for Public Safety Leaders" presented by Satyamoorthy Kabilan of Public Policy Forum, to name a few. Following each presentation is the opportunity for all attendees to participate in an open discussion by sharing their ideas and personal experiences. Attendees will also have access to Hexagon technology leaders, enabling them to influence future public safety technologies.

Hexagon solutions serve thousands of communities around the world. With more than three decades of industry experience and domain expertise, Hexagon is the natural partner for industry leaders and influencers to bring mutual value to citizens and to shape the future of public safety.

For more information, contact:
Emily Arnold, +1 256 730 2582, emily.arnold@hexagonsi.com

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous — ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division provides software for smart and safe cities, improving the performance, efficiency, and resilience of vital services.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn USD. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

©2019 Intergraph Corporation d/b/a Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure. Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure is part of Hexagon. All rights reserved. Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure and the Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure logo are trademarks of Hexagon or its subsidiaries in the United States and in other countries.

All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-to-host-public-safety-leadership-summit-in-las-vegas-nevada-300865480.html

SOURCE Hexagon


© PRNewswire 2019
