Hexaware Launches Automated Cloud Transformation Platform 'Cloud EDMA' for Microsoft Azure

MUMBAI, India, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, one of the fastest growing next-gen provider of IT services, has launched cloud transformation platform Cloud Enterprise Data Management and Analytics (EDMA) for taking on-premise data warehouse and analytics ecosystem to Microsoft Azure. The collaboration will enable businesses to reduce the time and efforts in the entire transformation cycle by over 60%.

The collaboration will enable Hexaware customers leverage Microsoft Azure powered tools such as Machine Learning Studio, Microsoft Cognitive Services, Azure Data Factory and Power BI on cloud. Additionally, with Cloud EDMA platform, enterprises will be able to adopt Microsoft Azure for data warehouse and analytics needs at an accelerated pace. Hexaware's Cloud EDMA is a suite of proprietary accelerators and IPs that automate multiple processes associated with cloud transformation of legacy on-premise relational data warehouses and Massively Parallel Processing (MPP) appliances.

Talking about the offering, Vaidya J.R., Senior Vice President & Global Head – Business Intelligence and Analytics at Hexaware said, "We have observed a major shift in the mindset of our customers. The scenario today is highly competitive; businesses want a sophisticated analytical engine that can glean insights at super high speeds, whereas they are stuck with unscalable, inflexible, legacy on-premise data warehouses akin to old models unable to cater to the business exigencies and that is hindering their competitive advantage. Through Cloud EDMA offering, we precisely address the business and technical challenges customers face in their cloud transformation journey with a 4-step framework ensuring zero disruption to their business operations."

"This association with Microsoft will enable Hexaware to become the partner of choice for customers wanting to adopt Azure as their preferred cloud platform."

Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager, Partner Ecosystem, Microsoft said, "At Microsoft, we are committed to empower our partner ecosystem with a powerful and trusted cloud platform that offers better agility, flexibility and security to their customers. Our collaboration with Hexaware will not only enable businesses to experience a seamless and faster transition to the cloud, it will also help them leverage Microsoft's AI tools to empower employees, engage customers, optimize operations and transform products."

Hexaware's Cloud EDMA also incorporates adaptive virtualization technique for taking analytical workloads running on MPP appliances to Microsoft Azure. Users can run MPP appliances workloads on Azure SQL data warehouse from Day 1 using this ingenious feature.

