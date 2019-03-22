Hexion Inc. : Addresses Network Security Incident

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “company”) today announced it has taken
steps to restore its network and resume normal operations as quickly as
possible in response to a recent network security incident that
prevented access to certain systems and data within the company’s
network.
The company is currently implementing its technical recovery plan. When
it discovered the incident, Hexion immediately took aggressive steps to
isolate the issue by disabling certain systems and notifying the
appropriate government authorities. At the current time and throughout
the incident, the company’s manufacturing sites, which rely on different
networks, have continued to operate safely and with limited
interruption. The impact from the network security incident has
primarily impacted the company’s corporate functions.
Hexion has also taken additional precautionary measures to ensure the
continued safe operations of its sites. The company remains committed to
maintaining the network security with the least amount of customer
disruptions. A number of Hexion’s information technology systems,
including email correspondence, were immediately shut down to contain
the issue and continue to be restored.
Hexion is working closely with its customers and suppliers to minimize
any disruption. Hexion currently does not believe that any customer,
supplier or employee data was impacted as a result of this incident.
About the Company
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset
resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets
through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and
technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and
industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated
with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion
Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005490/en/