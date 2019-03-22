Hexion Inc. : Addresses Network Security Incident

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “company”) today announced it has taken steps to restore its network and resume normal operations as quickly as possible in response to a recent network security incident that prevented access to certain systems and data within the company’s network.

The company is currently implementing its technical recovery plan. When it discovered the incident, Hexion immediately took aggressive steps to isolate the issue by disabling certain systems and notifying the appropriate government authorities. At the current time and throughout the incident, the company’s manufacturing sites, which rely on different networks, have continued to operate safely and with limited interruption. The impact from the network security incident has primarily impacted the company’s corporate functions.

Hexion has also taken additional precautionary measures to ensure the continued safe operations of its sites. The company remains committed to maintaining the network security with the least amount of customer disruptions. A number of Hexion’s information technology systems, including email correspondence, were immediately shut down to contain the issue and continue to be restored.

Hexion is working closely with its customers and suppliers to minimize any disruption. Hexion currently does not believe that any customer, supplier or employee data was impacted as a result of this incident.

