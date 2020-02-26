Log in
Hexion Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

02/26/2020 | 11:06pm EST

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) will host a teleconference to discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 results on Tuesday March 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 ended December 31, 2019 prior to the opening of the market on March 3, 2020.

Interested parties are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins at the following numbers:

U.S. Participants: (844) 492-6045
International Participants: (574) 990-2716
Participant Passcode: 2168192

Live internet access to the call and presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.hexion.com. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) and (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 2168192.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.


© Business Wire 2020
