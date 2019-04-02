Hexion Inc. : Receives Court Approval of “First Day” Motions to Support Normal Business Operations

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company
has received approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District
of Delaware for the “First Day” motions related to the voluntary Chapter
11 petitions filed on April 1, 2019. Hexion’s operations outside the
U.S. are not included in the Chapter 11 proceedings.
The Court granted Hexion interim approval to access up to $600 million
of its $700 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing. This
financing, combined with cash generated by the Company’s ongoing
operations, is expected to be available and sufficient to meet Hexion’s
operational and restructuring needs on a global basis.
“We are pleased to have received approval of our First Day motions,
which will allow us to continue executing our strategy and providing our
customers with the high-quality products and service they expect,” said
Craig A. Rogerson, Chairman, President and CEO of Hexion. “We now have
the support of more than 75% of noteholders across our capital structure
on a consensual financial de-leveraging plan that will allow us to
emerge on an accelerated timeline as a stronger, well-capitalized
company. As we move through this process, we are committed to operating
our business safely and efficiently while maintaining productive
relationships with all of our business partners. Again, I want to thank
our creditors, employees, customers and business partners for their
continued support.”
Hexion also received approval of various orders that will allow the
Company to operate in the normal course of business without interruption
or disruption to its relationships with its customers, suppliers,
vendors and employees. Hexion will pay suppliers to its U.S. operations
for all goods received and services rendered on or after April 1, 2019,
the filing date. The RSA intends that all general unsecured creditors,
including its normal trade creditors, will be paid in full for
prepetition amounts owed to them once Hexion emerges from Chapter 11.
Suppliers to our operations outside of the U.S. will continue to be paid
for all goods and services provided in the ordinary course of business.
As previously announced, Hexion has entered into a Restructuring Support
Agreement (“RSA”) with the vast majority of holders of each of the
Company’s notes issuances, representing consensus across its capital
structure, on the terms of a consensual financial de-leveraging plan
(the “Plan”). Under the RSA, creditors representing all of the Company's
tranches and holding more than 75% of the Company’s notes, have agreed
to support, and the Company has agreed to pursue, confirmation of the
Plan.
The RSA also contemplates that the Plan will provide for, among other
things: (1) de-leveraging of the Company’s capital structure by over
$2.0 billion, (2) an infusion of $300 million in equity capital through
a fully-backstopped rights offering, and (3) a committed exit facility
of over $1.6 billion. Consummation of the Plan will be subject to
confirmation by the Bankruptcy Court in addition to other conditions to
be set forth in the Plan.
Additional Information
Additional information regarding Hexion’s restructuring is available at www.hexionrestructuring.com.
Suppliers with questions can contact a dedicated hotline, toll-free at
+1-614-225-2222 between the hours of 9 AM and 5 PM Eastern Time Monday
through Friday. Court filings and information about the claims process
are available at https://omnimgt.com/hexionrestructuring,
by calling Hexion’s claims agent, Omni Management Group, at
+1-888-204-1627 (or +1-818-906-8300 for international calls) or sending
an email to hexion@omnimgt.com.
Advisors
Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel, Moelis & Company is
serving as financial advisor, and AlixPartners, LLP is serving as
restructuring advisor to Hexion.
About the Company
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset
resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets
through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and
technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and
industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is
available at www.hexion.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements
within the meaning of and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, our
management may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements.
All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified
by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,”
“estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek” or “intend” and
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect our current
expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and
other future events and conditions and are based on currently available
financial, economic and competitive data and our current business plans.
Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and
uncertainties that may affect our operations, markets, services, prices
and other factors as discussed in the Risk Factors section of our
filings with the SEC. While we believe our assumptions are reasonable,
we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements as it
is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is
impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual
results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, our ability to obtain the approval of the Bankruptcy
Court with respect to motions filed in the Chapter 11 cases and the
outcomes of Bankruptcy Court rulings and the Chapter 11 cases in
general, the effectiveness of the overall restructuring activities
pursuant to the Chapter 11 filings and any additional strategies that we
may employ to address our liquidity and capital resources, the actions
and decisions of creditors, regulators and other third parties that have
an interest in the Chapter 11 cases, restrictions on us due to the terms
of any debtor-in-possession credit facility that we may enter into in
connection with the Chapter 11 cases and restrictions imposed by the
Bankruptcy Court, the timing for resolving and any impact of the network
security incident, a weakening of global economic and financial
conditions, interruptions in the supply of or increased cost of raw
materials, the loss of, or difficulties with the further realization of,
cost savings in connection with our strategic initiatives, the impact of
our substantial indebtedness, our failure to comply with financial
covenants under our credit facilities or other debt, pricing actions by
our competitors that could affect our operating margins, changes in
governmental regulations and related compliance and litigation costs and
the other factors listed in our SEC filings. For a more detailed
discussion of these and other risk factors, see the Risk Factors section
in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q and our other filings made with the SEC. All forward-looking
statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary
notice. The forward-looking statements made by us speak only as of the
date on which they are made. Factors or events that could cause our
actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
otherwise required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006131/en/