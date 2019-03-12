Hexion Introduces Two-Component Epoxy Solution for Aerospace Composites Production

To relieve production constraints for aerospace composites while
maintaining the highest level of performance in finished parts, Hexion
Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) is launching a first-of-its-kind,
two-component epoxy manufacturing solution at JEC World in Paris, March
12 through 14.
The solution is based on Hexion’s EPIKOTE system 600-2 Part A (resin)
and Part B (curing agent) and utilizes a metering and mixing unit from
Hübers, a leader in casting and impregnating mixing technology. Hexion
has developed in-line analytic control for the unit for efficient and
accurate control of the dosing of the epoxy raw materials before the
mixture is infused into a mould.
“To meet the aerospace industry’s strict performance requirements, epoxy
composites have typically been produced by Resin Transfer Moulding or by
Infusion with closely controlled one-part systems, which have required
cold transport and storage in small pails because of their inherent
reactivity,” says Jean Rivière, Epoxy Global Aerospace Segment leader at
Hexion. “The increasing use of composites across a range of structural
aerospace applications has placed considerable pressure on this
manufacturing approach. Hexion’s new two-component solution is designed
to address this challenge, while delivering the highest quality finished
parts.”
Technical specialists will be on hand to discuss the new technology at
the Hexion stand, booth #G52 at the JEC World 2019 exposition, March 12
to 14 in Paris.
