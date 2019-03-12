Log in
Hexion Introduces Two-Component Epoxy Solution for Aerospace Composites Production

03/12/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Complete system of resin, curing agent, metering and mixing equipment and analytical control increases manufacturing efficiency while maintaining part mechanical performance

To relieve production constraints for aerospace composites while maintaining the highest level of performance in finished parts, Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) is launching a first-of-its-kind, two-component epoxy manufacturing solution at JEC World in Paris, March 12 through 14.

The solution is based on Hexion’s EPIKOTE system 600-2 Part A (resin) and Part B (curing agent) and utilizes a metering and mixing unit from Hübers, a leader in casting and impregnating mixing technology. Hexion has developed in-line analytic control for the unit for efficient and accurate control of the dosing of the epoxy raw materials before the mixture is infused into a mould.

“To meet the aerospace industry’s strict performance requirements, epoxy composites have typically been produced by Resin Transfer Moulding or by Infusion with closely controlled one-part systems, which have required cold transport and storage in small pails because of their inherent reactivity,” says Jean Rivière, Epoxy Global Aerospace Segment leader at Hexion. “The increasing use of composites across a range of structural aerospace applications has placed considerable pressure on this manufacturing approach. Hexion’s new two-component solution is designed to address this challenge, while delivering the highest quality finished parts.”

Technical specialists will be on hand to discuss the new technology at the Hexion stand, booth #G52 at the JEC World 2019 exposition, March 12 to 14 in Paris.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.


© Business Wire 2019
