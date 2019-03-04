Hexion Launches Unique Technology for Moisture-Curing, Isocyanate-Free, High-Performance Coatings at the European Coatings Show

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) will highlight unique technology
based on its VeoVa™ vinyl ester, a Versatic™ Acids & Derivatives
product, and silane monomers at the 2019 European Coatings Show.
Hexion’s technology platform enables the creation of cost-effective,
high-performance, and isocyanate-free resins. The use of economic vinyl
silane monomers delivers a cost-effective coating solution when compared
to acrylic- and epoxy polysiloxanes technology.
The versatility and flexibility of the VeoVa Silane technology allows
customers to tailor their products for the desired end uses. These
systems are free of isocyanates, and provide customers the ability to
balance hardness and flexibility, pot life and cure speed, while
creating paths to deliver similar performance as two-component (2K)
polyurethane coatings. Ultimately, VeoVa Silane binders can create
affordable and high-performance protective solutions for many end
markets and applications, such as marine, protective and wood coatings.
“Both Hexion and our partners see this unique technology as a
breakthrough in high-performance binders,” said Harold Schweitzer, Vice
President and General Manager, Versatic Acids & Derivatives. “The
exclusive combination of high-performance, fast-curing development, the
absence of isocyanates, and a very friendly cost base explains the
enthusiasm of our customers.”
Hexion will be launching this technology at the upcoming European
Coatings Show in Nuremberg. In addition, the Company will make two
presentations during the European Coatings Show, including:
-
Technical paper of VeoVa Silane technology ‘Novel 1- and 2K
moisture curing vinyl alkoxysilanes alternative to 2K polyurethane
topcoats’ will be presented at the ECS conference on Tuesday 19
March 2019 14.30-15.00 by Denis Heymans.
-
Bo Ngiabprasert will give a product presentation ‘VeoVa Silane
Technology, High performance isocyanate-free protective topcoats made
affordable’ at Hall 4 on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at 14.50.
