Hexion to Introduce New Resonance™ Catalysts Offering Longer Pot Life and Higher Service Temperatures for Increased Flexibility in Composites Manufacturing

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) is launching its newly developed
line of Resonance™ catalysts that provide an extended and adjustable
working pot life to enhance flexibility in various composites
manufacturing processes and environments at JEC World in Paris, March 12
through 14.
Resonance catalysts provide increased latency to the company’s
CELLOBOND™ phenolic resin systems, extending pot life by as much as 100
percent or more while providing increased manufacturing control at
higher ambient temperatures. With the new CELLOBOND resin/Resonance
catalyst systems, pot life is adjustable to suit each customer’s
specific processing requirements.
“Producing large, complex phenolic composites through vacuum infusion or
resin transfer molding can be a challenge if resin systems start
polymerizing before all of the fiber material is fully impregnated,”
says Ramesh Pisipati, Global Marketing Director, Phenolic Specialty
Resins, at Hexion Inc. “Also, higher temperatures in the manufacturing
environment can cause the resin system to prematurely react. Our new
Resonance catalysts were specifically developed to offer delayed
action and be “tunable” to address customers’ unique processing
requirements.”
Because of their increased stability over longer periods and at higher
temperatures, CELLOBOND resin systems incorporating Resonance catalysts
can also be used in pultrusion and sheet molding compound processes,
something that was more difficult to do in the past.
CELLOBOND ultra-low formaldehyde (ULF) resins are used to manufacture
composite parts that meet and exceed the most demanding fire, smoke and
toxicity standards in aerospace (FAR 25.852), automotive (GB/T 31467),
construction (ASTM E84) and rail (EN45545-2 HL3, BS 6853 Class 1A, and
NFPA130) applications.
“Molders prefer CELLOBOND resins systems in part because they don’t
require fillers or costly fire retardants or intumescent gelcoats to
deliver the highest heat and fire performance,” adds Pisipati.
“Resonance catalysts add another level of flexibility, convenience and
value for parts makers.”
Hexion will showcase the Resonance catalysts in Hall 6, Booth G52 at the
JEC World 2019 exposition, March 12 to 14 in Paris.
About the Company
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset
resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets
through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and
technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and
industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated
with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion
Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.
