Hexion to Serve Nearly 20 Organizations During Upcoming Hexion Cares Day

09/25/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Hexion Expands Day of Service to Help Communities Throughout the United States

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) will support nearly 20 organizations across the country as part of Hexion Cares Day 2019 on October 4.

The event demonstrates Hexion’s commitment to serving the communities in which it operates and encourages associates to spend the day volunteering with fellow colleagues. This year the event has expanded from Columbus to now reach from coast to coast at the various communities Hexion has operations.

In 2018, more than 100 associates volunteered more than 400 service hours in the Columbus area during the annual event.

In 2019, associates across the United States will volunteer at national and local community organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, The American Red Cross, The MidOhio Food Bank, The South Side Learning Center, Columbus Early Learning Centers, Community Shelter Board, YWCA, United Way, and Homeless Families Foundation – as well as many other schools and after-school programs.

Projects range from painting, building homes, and installing smoke detectors to serving meals, organizing events for children, and reading at after-school programs.

“Hexion is pleased to again offer our associates the opportunity to volunteer and serve those in the communities in which we operate,” said Craig A. Rogerson, Chairman, President and CEO. “Supporting important causes and organizations in the communities where our associates live and work is also a core value of Hexion.”

In addition to supporting local organizations by giving of time and talent, Hexion associates have raised more than $5.6 million for United Way of Central Ohio, more than $500,000 for Pelotonia and more than $185,000 for The American Heart Association.

About Hexion

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.


© Business Wire 2019
