Hexion to Showcase New Advanced Composite Resin Systems and Technologies At JEC World 2019

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”), a global leader in composite resin systems and technology, will introduce a range of new products for automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and construction applications at JEC World 2019, March 12 through March 14 in Paris.

Hexion’s epoxy and phenolic resin systems are designed to meet industry needs for lightweight, high-performance composites that deliver specific benefits such as fire resistance, Class A finish, durability in challenging operating environments, or more cost-efficient processing. At the exposition, Hexion will showcase a range of new solutions in the following areas:

Automotive

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)-based phenolic resin systems for stronger and more heat- and fire- resistant battery boxes in electric vehicles. In addition to enhancing safety, these systems can provide weight savings of up to 30 percent versus metal enclosures, helping to increase vehicle driving range.

Advanced electrical casting systems using epoxy resins that enable electric motors to safely offer significantly faster acceleration and higher power.

Epoxy resin systems to produce composite leaf springs that save weight and packing space, and contribute to both driving range and safety performance.

A new in-mold coating process, jointly developed by Hexion and Votteler, that features Hexion’s epoxy resin systems and Votteler’s coating systems. The process results in cost-efficient, low VOC production of Class A coated composite parts using either resin transfer molding or liquid compression molding processes.

Aerospace

A two-component metering and mixing technology with in-line analytic control for efficient and accurate dosing of high-performance epoxy systems for resin infusion processing. This can result in reduced costs and improved safety while maintaining a high level of mechanical performance in finished parts.

Demonstrator parts including an ultralight helicopter seat bucket made with Hexion's EPON™ Flame X epoxy system that has low fire, smoke and toxicity properties built into the resin chemistry, eliminating the need for additives while delivering the superior processing and performance of Hexion epoxy technology.

Wind Energy

A new EPON™ epoxy resin platform that increases the production speed for turbine blade spar caps and other long structures manufactured through the pultrusion process. The increased pultrusion speed enables better throughput and decreased costs while maintaining the performance of the finished product.

New Coolset MGS™ resins and curing agents that enable wind turbine repair in low-temperature conditions.

Hexion’s epoxy-based, solvent-free Sticky-Spray that can be used as a replacement for traditional aerosol spray systems in the fixation of fiberglass root plies in blade manufacturing, reducing in-plant emissions.

Construction

A fiber-reinforced Qora™ polymer panel product, available from Arcitell LLC (“Arcitell”), is manufactured utilizing Resonance™ specialty phenolic resins to enhance fire, smoke and toxicity properties in building cladding. Hexion has partnered with Arcitell on this groundbreaking product that replicates traditional brick, stone or wood siding in appearance while providing safety, cost and installation advantages.

Hexion will be highlighting these and other advanced composite technologies in Hall 6, Booth G52 during the exposition.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries.

