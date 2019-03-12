Hexion to Showcase New Advanced Composite Resin Systems and Technologies At JEC World 2019

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”), a global leader in composite
resin systems and technology, will introduce a range of new products for
automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and construction applications at JEC
World 2019, March 12 through March 14 in Paris.
Hexion’s epoxy and phenolic resin systems are designed to meet industry
needs for lightweight, high-performance composites that deliver specific
benefits such as fire resistance, Class A finish, durability in
challenging operating environments, or more cost-efficient processing.
At the exposition, Hexion will showcase a range of new solutions in the
following areas:
Automotive
-
Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)-based phenolic resin systems for stronger
and more heat- and fire- resistant battery boxes in electric vehicles.
In addition to enhancing safety, these systems can provide weight
savings of up to 30 percent versus metal enclosures, helping to
increase vehicle driving range.
-
Advanced electrical casting systems using epoxy resins that enable
electric motors to safely offer significantly faster acceleration and
higher power.
-
Epoxy resin systems to produce composite leaf springs that save weight
and packing space, and contribute to both driving range and safety
performance.
-
A new in-mold coating process, jointly developed by Hexion and
Votteler, that features Hexion’s epoxy resin systems and Votteler’s
coating systems. The process results in cost-efficient, low VOC
production of Class A coated composite parts using either resin
transfer molding or liquid compression molding processes.
Aerospace
-
A two-component metering and mixing technology with in-line analytic
control for efficient and accurate dosing of high-performance epoxy
systems for resin infusion processing. This can result in reduced
costs and improved safety while maintaining a high level of mechanical
performance in finished parts.
-
Demonstrator parts including an ultralight helicopter seat bucket made
with Hexion's EPON™ Flame X epoxy system that has low fire, smoke and
toxicity properties built into the resin chemistry, eliminating the
need for additives while delivering the superior processing and
performance of Hexion epoxy technology.
Wind Energy
-
A new EPON™ epoxy resin platform that increases the production speed
for turbine blade spar caps and other long structures manufactured
through the pultrusion process. The increased pultrusion speed enables
better throughput and decreased costs while maintaining the
performance of the finished product.
-
New Coolset MGS™ resins and curing agents that enable wind turbine
repair in low-temperature conditions.
-
Hexion’s epoxy-based, solvent-free Sticky-Spray that can be used as a
replacement for traditional aerosol spray systems in the fixation of
fiberglass root plies in blade manufacturing, reducing in-plant
emissions.
Construction
-
A fiber-reinforced Qora™ polymer panel product, available from
Arcitell LLC (“Arcitell”), is manufactured utilizing Resonance™
specialty phenolic resins to enhance fire, smoke and toxicity
properties in building cladding. Hexion has partnered with Arcitell on
this groundbreaking product that replicates traditional brick, stone
or wood siding in appearance while providing safety, cost and
installation advantages.
Hexion will be highlighting these and other advanced composite
technologies in Hall 6, Booth G52 during the exposition.
