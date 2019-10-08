Log in
HeyBryan Media : App Shows Significant Leap in Customer Base Over Three Quarters

10/08/2019 | 09:15am EDT

DGAP-News: HeyBryan Media Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HeyBryan App Shows Significant Leap in Customer Base Over Three Quarters

08.10.2019 / 15:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2019) - Hey Bryan Media Inc. (CSE: HEY) ('HeyBryan' or 'the Company') today reported strong user growth in the first three quarters of 2019 leading to October 2019. The Company's customer base has grown ninefold since January 2019 while its base of home-maintenance providers or 'HeyBryan Experts' experienced growth of 518%.

HeyBryan is a peer-to-peer marketplace app that offers a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. This disruptive tool is already getting hits in Toronto and Vancouver with plans to expand into other Canadian cities in the next year.

"I am certainly excited about our growth to date in 2019 and even more excited for the growth in the quarters to come," says Lance Montgomery, CEO and Founder of HeyBryan. "The Company has a strong customer acquisition plan in place which we expect to fuel future growth."

Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler. Bryan is widely recognized as a home-maintenance expert and has been featured in multiple hit shows for over seven years, such as House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, Leave it to Bryan, and most recently, the #1 show in HGTV's history, Island of Bryan.

Typical tasks booked by customers through HeyBryan include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, electrical, appliance repair, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more.

Crowd labour sourcing is a fast growing insistent. At the current rate of growth, there will be approximately five billion internet users by 2020. With the increase of internet and mobile use, crowdsourcing platforms can now match buyers to a much broader base of sellers while reducing many of the administrative hassles, combining cloud, mobile, social, and web technologies to create new marketplaces.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan is a peer-to-peer marketplace app connecting independent service providers to consumers with everyday home-maintenance needs. The HeyBryan App facilitates this connection, and payment for the task is exchanged through the App, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. HeyBryan instills trust by using a process to vet its Home-Service Experts and providing a user-friendly review medium. HeyBryan also accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real Experts doing real work for real people.

ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.,

Lance Montgomery
CEO, President & Director

48553_ad4ddedeb4c818cf_001.jpg

Bryan Baeumler using the HeyBryan app

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/48553_ad4ddedeb4c818cf_001full.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Lance Montgomery, President & CEO
Phone: 1 888-233-9432
Email: lance@heybryan.com

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
Phone: 416-868-1079 x231
Email: cathy@chfir.com

Website:https://heybryan.com/
https://heybryanmedia.com/ (corporate)
Twitter:https://twitter.com/heybryanhq
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/HeyBryanHQ/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/heybryan/

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

48553_ad4ddedeb4c818cf_logo.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48553

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48553
News Source: Newsfile

08.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeyBryan Media Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA4283071021
EQS News ID: 887111

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887111  08.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
