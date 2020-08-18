Hezbollah has "taken hostage" the Lebanese people's future - Israeli statement on Hariri verdict

JERUSALEM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Israel's foreign ministry
reacted to the verdict in the case of former Lebanese Prime
Minister Rafik al-Hariri's assassination by saying Hezbollah had
"taken hostage" the future of the Lebanese people.
"The ruling of the tribunal that investigated the murder of
Prime Minister Hariri and which was made public today is
unequivocal. The Hezbollah terrorist group and its personnel
were involved in the murder and in obstructing the
investigation," an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in
a statement.
“Hezbollah has taken hostage the future of the Lebanese in
the service of foreign interests. The countries of the world
must take action against this terrorist group in order to assist
Lebanon in liberating itself from this menace.
"Hezbollah's military build-up, its efforts to set up a
precision-guided missile arsenal, and its actions endanger the
entire region."
(Reporting by Dan Williams and Stephen Farrell)