Hezbollah has "taken hostage" the Lebanese people's future - Israeli statement on Hariri verdict

08/18/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

JERUSALEM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Israel's foreign ministry reacted to the verdict in the case of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri's assassination by saying Hezbollah had "taken hostage" the future of the Lebanese people.

"The ruling of the tribunal that investigated the murder of Prime Minister Hariri and which was made public today is unequivocal. The Hezbollah terrorist group and its personnel were involved in the murder and in obstructing the investigation," an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“Hezbollah has taken hostage the future of the Lebanese in the service of foreign interests. The countries of the world must take action against this terrorist group in order to assist Lebanon in liberating itself from this menace.

"Hezbollah's military build-up, its efforts to set up a precision-guided missile arsenal, and its actions endanger the entire region." (Reporting by Dan Williams and Stephen Farrell)

