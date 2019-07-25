HfS Research Names Reveal Group As 2019 Hot Vendor

Recognized by leading global research firm for its success in enabling customers to achieve sustainable and scalable business results through Automation.

Reveal Group, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation, today announced that it has been recognized by HfS Research in their latest Hot Vendor report as an organization with the vision and strategy to impact and disrupt the market. Based on rigorous assessment, Reveal Group joins an exclusive group of service technology providers hand-picked by HfS analysts for their differentiated value proposition to solve today's complex business problems.

Elena Christopher, Research Vice President at HfS Research stated, "HfS has designated Reveal Group as a Hot Vendor based on its systematic approach to enabling customers to achieve sustainable and scalable business results through automation. The firm’s strong technical and architecture chops combined with its approach of enabling clients to build and run their own automation environments helps get enterprises on the right track and keep them there."

“We’re thrilled to join the exclusive group of vendors that HfS has recognized in their latest Hot Vendor Report,” said Ian Crouch, Reveal Group CEO. “This recognition is a testament to Reveal Group’s unparalleled experience in building scalable Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities and delivering best-in-class deployments for our global clients. We’re very proud of our proven track record of enabling global enterprises to develop capabilities and deploy enterprise-grade digital workforces at scale.”

This latest achievement builds upon a hugely successful past 12 months for Reveal Group, who have grown their team globally by 150%, were recognised as the Leading Blue Prism Delivery & Excellence Partner in North America and achieved Gold Capability Provider status.

