Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HfS Research Names Reveal Group As 2019 Hot Vendor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Recognized by leading global research firm for its success in enabling customers to achieve sustainable and scalable business results through Automation.

Reveal Group, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation, today announced that it has been recognized by HfS Research in their latest Hot Vendor report as an organization with the vision and strategy to impact and disrupt the market. Based on rigorous assessment, Reveal Group joins an exclusive group of service technology providers hand-picked by HfS analysts for their differentiated value proposition to solve today's complex business problems.

Elena Christopher, Research Vice President at HfS Research stated, "HfS has designated Reveal Group as a Hot Vendor based on its systematic approach to enabling customers to achieve sustainable and scalable business results through automation. The firm’s strong technical and architecture chops combined with its approach of enabling clients to build and run their own automation environments helps get enterprises on the right track and keep them there."

“We’re thrilled to join the exclusive group of vendors that HfS has recognized in their latest Hot Vendor Report,” said Ian Crouch, Reveal Group CEO. “This recognition is a testament to Reveal Group’s unparalleled experience in building scalable Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities and delivering best-in-class deployments for our global clients. We’re very proud of our proven track record of enabling global enterprises to develop capabilities and deploy enterprise-grade digital workforces at scale.”

This latest achievement builds upon a hugely successful past 12 months for Reveal Group, who have grown their team globally by 150%, were recognised as the Leading Blue Prism Delivery & Excellence Partner in North America and achieved Gold Capability Provider status.

Download a free copy of “The HFS Hot Vendors Q2 2019” report here.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group are Intelligent Automaton specialists. Since 2014 we have implemented Blue Prism for clients in more than 20 industries across USA, UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Asia. Our unique approach leverages our experience, IP and training to quickly build client capability and self-sufficiency. We are known for our specific expertise in Blue Prism's Robotic Operating Model; including CoE, Platform Architecture, Development and Delivery, Pipeline, Governance and Benefit Realization. We are proud to be a trusted partner who delivers to the highest standards and is innovative, pragmatic, cost-effective and results-focused www.revealgroup.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01pKorean Food Manufacturer JEJUMAMI Launches Snacks for Kids from Clean Jeju
BU
10:00pFRASER RANGE METALS : June 2019 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
10:00pFRASER RANGE METALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10:00pFRASER RANGE METALS : Aboriginal Heritage Survey Completed in the Fraser Range
PU
09:58pFACEBOOK : Australia Set to Regulate Tech Giants After Regulator Urges Reform
DJ
09:55pENERGY EARTH PCL : July 31, 2019 is the last trading day of 15 securities.
PU
09:50pALPHABET : Australian regulator to get unit specialising in tech companies
RE
09:50pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Material Facts
PU
09:45pALTRIA : U.S. lawmakers grill E-cigarette maker Juul over efforts targeted at schoolchildren
RE
09:41pCLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of its Offering of Common Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
3Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group