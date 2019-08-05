Hi Level Technology : 5.8.2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited 05/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 08113

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$20,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$20,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of preference sharesPar value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

classes of

sharesPar value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$20,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 652,770,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 652,770,000 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NilTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Lapsed

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)N/ANil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer which

issued may beCurrency Nominal value atDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

of nominal value

close of preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A