Hi Level Technology : 5.8.2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited 05/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 08113
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$20,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
2,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$20,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of preference sharesPar value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
classes of
sharesPar value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$20,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
652,770,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
652,770,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
share option
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
scheme
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
4. N/A
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) NilTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Lapsed
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)N/ANil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
of nominal value
close of preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A