Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hi Level Technology : Highlight of 2019 Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Group recorded a revenue of HK$812,932,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$1,026,896,000).

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to HK$12,692,000 (Six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$15,646,000).

The Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK1 cent per share (Six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil).

Disclaimer

Hi-Level Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 16:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pDONEGAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:29p$23.5 Million Community in Pacoima Sold by The Mogharebi Group
BU
01:28pDUKE MOUNTAIN RESOURCES, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:25pDIAMOND RESORTS : and Karma Group Expand Affiliate Partnership
PR
01:25pEXCLUSIVE : Iraq close to pipeline deal with BP and Eni, rather than Exxon - sources
RE
01:24pCSG INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:22pENERGY TRANSFER LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:22pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Global Investments appoints Jordy Chilcott as President
PR
01:21pFACEBOOK : loses facial recognition technology appeal, must face class action
RE
01:21pTRANSAT AT : Group Mach exec warns of Transat 'smoke and mirrors' as companies square off
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
5BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group