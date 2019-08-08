Hi Level Technology : Highlight of 2019 Interim Results

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The Group recorded a revenue of HK$812,932,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$1,026,896,000).
Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to HK$12,692,000 (Six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$15,646,000).
The Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK1 cent per share (Six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil).
