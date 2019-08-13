Hi-Tech Industrial and Titan Group Join Forces to Form Taurus Industrial Group

Hi-Tech Industrial, LLC and Titan Group, LLC, along with their affiliated operating companies, Hi-Tech Industrial Services, Wolfenson Electric, Testengeer Engineering, McGill Maintenance, Civil Mechanical Inc., Tesla Testing, Skyline Technologies and Taurus Services, announce that they have agreed to join forces. The group of companies will be organized under the umbrella of Taurus Industrial Group, LLC, an SCF Partners portfolio company, and will continue to market services to the refining, petrochemical and midstream sectors under several of its legacy brands.

The Titan Group began in Houston in 1959 as Wolfenson Electric, and through several acquisitions has emerged as one of the leading multi-service providers of E&I, engineering, mechanical and soft-craft services to the petrochemical and midstream sectors. Titan’s primary operations are located in Houston, Freeport, Port Lavaca and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hi-Tech, founded in 1984, is a leading soft-craft business, offering refractory, scaffolding and specialty welding services for the refining industry. Hi-Tech’s primary bases of operations are in Deer Park and Corpus Christi, Texas, with offices in Decatur, Illinois, and Kansas City, Kansas. The combined companies will be headquartered in Houston.

The combination brings together highly skilled teams, capable of executing a broad array of services for plant maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects, to clients and customers in the downstream and midstream sectors. The combination also provides for a high concentration of capabilities in the Houston Ship Channel corridor, as well as in the key industrial geographies from Orange to Corpus Christi, including Freeport and Port Lavaca.

Greg Reintjes, who will continue to lead Hi-Tech as CEO, stated, “We are excited to partner with the Titan team. Their history and reputation are outstanding, and we look forward to working and growing together as we meet more of our customers’ needs from one industrial services platform.”

Ernest Revia (Rocky), who will continue to lead the Titan companies as CEO, said, “While endeavoring to meet the demands of safety and quality required by our customers, partnering with Hi-Tech and SCF allows us to continue providing Tier 1 services to our customers while offering a dynamic work environment of growth and development for our valued employees. Together, as Taurus, we can achieve that goal by leveraging resources to provide innovations in technology and engineered solutions.”

About Taurus Industrial Group

Taurus Industrial Group is the new name bringing together familiar and highly regarded service providers with an outstanding combination of people and knowhow, safely delivering high-performance solutions to operators in the ever-growing industrial landscape. From engineering to implementation, the Taurus companies provide top quality professional services for electrical and power systems, automation and control instrumentation, civil and mechanical projects, rotating and reciprocating equipment maintenance, refractory and plant turnarounds. With principal offices in Houston, Texas, and localized service facilities in Corpus Christi, Port Lavaca, Freeport, Deer Park, Orange, Baton Rouge and Decatur, Illinois, the Taurus companies cover the US Gulf Coast and Midwest with capability, reliability and strength. Visit us at www.taurusig.com.

About SCF Partners

For over 30 years, SCF Partners has supported entrepreneurs by providing equity capital and strategic growth assistance to build leading companies in the energy services and equipment industries operating around the world. SCF Partners is headquartered in Houston, with additional investments administered through Calgary, Aberdeen, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.scfpartners.com.

